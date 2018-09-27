Connexion
Foncière 7 Investissement : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

27/09/2018 | 20:18
 

FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT
Société Anonyme au capital de 1 120 000 euros
2 rue de Bassano - 75016 PARIS - 486 820 152 RCS PARIS

    Paris, le 27 septembre 2018

    Communiqué de mise à disposition du
    rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.fonciere7investissement.fr dans la rubrique « finances ».

FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT
Société Anonyme au capital de 1 120 000 euros
2 rue de Bassano - 75016 PARIS - 486 820 152 RCS PARIS



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Foncière 7 Investissement via Globenewswire
