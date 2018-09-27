Foncière 7 Investissement : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT

Société Anonyme au capital de 1 120 000 euros

2 rue de Bassano - 75016 PARIS - 486 820 152 RCS PARIS

Paris, le 27 septembre 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du

rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.fonciere7investissement.fr dans la rubrique « finances ».

