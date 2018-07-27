Connexion
FONCIÈRE EURIS : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2018

27/07/2018 | 18:38

FONCIERE EURIS

Société anonyme au capital de 149.386.875 euros
Siège Social : 83, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS
702 023 508 RCS PARIS

Paris, le 27 juillet 2018

Mise à disposition du
Rapport financier semestriel 2018

 

 

Foncière Euris (Paris:EURS) (Paris: FR0000038499) a déposé le 27 juillet 2018 son rapport financier semestriel 2018 auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Ce document peut être consulté dans la rubrique Publications du site Internet de la Société (www.fonciere-euris.fr). Il est tenu gratuitement à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur.

 

 

 

Contact :
M. Michel Savart
Tél : + 33 (0) 1 44 71 14 00
Email : contact-fe@euris.fr
http://www.fonciere-euris.fr



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FONCIÈRE EURIS via Globenewswire
Graphique FONCIÈRE EURIS
Durée : Période :
Foncière Euris : Graphique analyse technique Foncière Euris | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FONCIÈRE EURIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Michel Savart Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Didier Lévêque Director
Jean-Louis Brunet Independent Director
Odile Muracciole Director
Christian Peene Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FONCIÈRE EURIS-20.80%0
WAL-MART STORES-10.99%259 379
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-8.55%25 861
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 903
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD32.54%14 220
CARREFOUR-22.92%12 735
