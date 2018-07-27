FONCIÈRE EURIS : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2018

FONCIERE EURIS

Société anonyme au capital de 149.386.875 euros

Siège Social : 83, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 PARIS

702 023 508 RCS PARIS

Paris, le 27 juillet 2018

Mise à disposition du

Rapport financier semestriel 2018

Foncière Euris (Paris:EURS) (Paris: FR0000038499) a déposé le 27 juillet 2018 son rapport financier semestriel 2018 auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Ce document peut être consulté dans la rubrique Publications du site Internet de la Société (www.fonciere-euris.fr). Il est tenu gratuitement à la disposition du public dans les conditions prévues par la réglementation en vigueur.

Contact :

M. Michel Savart

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 44 71 14 00

Email : contact-fe@euris.fr

http://www.fonciere-euris.fr

