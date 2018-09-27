Foncière Paris Nord : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

FONCIERE PARIS NORD

Société Anonyme au capital de 826 289,77 euros

Siège social : 15 rue de la Banque - 75002 PARIS

542 030 200 RCS PARIS

Paris, le 27 septembre 2018,

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse www.fonciere-parisnord.com dans la rubrique "finance".

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Foncière Paris Nord via Globenewswire

