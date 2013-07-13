KK - 0 seconds ago

...Dear Mr Sukpal Singh CEO Euro Parts UK, we the owners of millions of Classic Ford Cars, the new road retro I might add and we cannot even get our hands on a replacement rota arm let alone essential parts to help get our vehicles through the Ministry of Transport's yearly vehicle test.

We know you are clearing the shelves at Ford and we will ask this same question of Mr Clay Ford Jnr, where are our parts and why are you disguising their very description and why have you changed the parts numbers after purchasing these parts from Fords.

The storm is starting to shape up if you will not supply us then we will find another car to cherish, do not underestimate our rage at your cavalier attitude to the unique Ford Classic Car Owners in this country

