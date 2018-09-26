Connexion
FORESTIERE EQUATORIALE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

0
0
26/09/2018 | 19:20

26 septembre 2018

LA FORESTIÈRE ÉQUATORIALE

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de La Forestière Équatoriale a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.forestiere-equatoriale.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FORESTIERE EQUATORIALE via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Eric Melet Chief Executive Officer
Françoise Aïdara Chairman
Cédric de Bailliencourt Director
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Jean-Philippe Hottinguer Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FORESTIÈRE EQUATORIALE (LA)0.00%0
TRANSURBAN GROUP-8.60%21 767
ATLANTIA-29.65%17 983
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-13.10%15 280
GETLINK1.03%7 048
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-7.82%6 619
