FRANKLIN WORLD PERSPECTIVES A(ACC)EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 11/03
26.05 EUR   -4.16%
Stratégie du fonds géré par FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICE
The Fund's investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity and equity-related transferable securities (including participatory notes) across the world. The Fund invests in equity securities in developed, Emerging and Frontier Markets across the entire market capitalisation spectrum. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in units of UCITS and other UCIs.
Performances du fonds : Franklin World Perspectives A(acc)EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -15.42% -19.65% -13.51% -9.61% -4.61% -0.46% +160.5%
Catégorie -11.37% -16.73% -9.45% -4.95% 3.58% 18.35% -
Gestion
Société de gestion Franklin Templeton International Service
Date de création 14-10-2008

Gérant Depuis
Purav Jhaveri 14-10-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-10-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Gdes Cap. Croissance
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI ACWI FM NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 124 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur J. P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg S.A.
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 29-02-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.68%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.37
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.46%
