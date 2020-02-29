Stratégie du fonds géré par FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICE The Fund's investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity and equity-related transferable securities (including participatory notes) across the world. The Fund invests in equity securities in developed, Emerging and Frontier Markets across the entire market capitalisation spectrum. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in units of UCITS and other UCIs.

Performances du fonds : Franklin World Perspectives A(acc)EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -15.42% -19.65% -13.51% -9.61% -4.61% -0.46% +160.5% Catégorie -11.37% -16.73% -9.45% -4.95% 3.58% 18.35% -

