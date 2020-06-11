|
FRAPORT AG : Berenberg est neutre
11/06/2020 | 14:44
Dans une note de recherche publiée par William Fitzalan Howard, Berenberg a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 47 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2 096 M
2 384 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-255 M
-290 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
5 248 M
5 970 M
-
|PER 2020
|-17,9x
|Rendement 2020
|0,07%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 268 M
4 842 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|4,54x
|Nbr Employés
|22 324
|Flottant
|39,8%
Tendances analyse technique FRAPORT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
41,10 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
46,20 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
60,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-11,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-43,7%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|FRAPORT
|-39.03%
|4 842