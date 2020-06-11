Connexion
11/06 15:04:42
42.9 EUR   -7.14%
14:44FRAPORT AG : Berenberg est neutre
ZD
11:39FRAPORT AG : UBS moins optimiste
ZD
11:23FRAPORT : le titre chute, UBS dégrade à 'neutre'
CF
FRAPORT AG : Berenberg est neutre

11/06/2020 | 14:44
Dans une note de recherche publiée par William Fitzalan Howard, Berenberg a réitéré son opinion neutre sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 47 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 2 096 M 2 384 M -
Résultat net 2020 -255 M -290 M -
Dette nette 2020 5 248 M 5 970 M -
PER 2020 -17,9x
Rendement 2020 0,07%
Capitalisation 4 268 M 4 842 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 4,54x
Nbr Employés 22 324
Flottant 39,8%
Tendances analyse technique FRAPORT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 46,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 60,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FRAPORT-39.03%4 842
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-10.44%30 496
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-3.86%20 662
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-6.53%4 780
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-16.91%3 832
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-25.43%3 327
