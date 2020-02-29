Connexion
FSUU CHF CASH
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 06/03
0.99 CHF   +0.26%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par FUNDSHARE FUND MANAGEMENT B.V.
The Sub-Fund qualifies as a Short-Term VNAV MMF, which can be used by the clients of investment firm DeGiro to hold liquidity. Additionally, the Sub-Fund is set up as a Qualifying Money Market Fund. In line therewith, the investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to preserve the net asset value of the Sub-Fund at the value of the initial capital invested by the Participants plus earnings and offer returns in line with the CHF money market rates. ? The Sub-Fund is not a guaranteed investment and is different from an investment in deposits. The principal invested in the SubFund is capable of fluctuation and the risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the Participant. The Sub-Fund does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the Sub-Fund or stabilising the NAV per unit.
Performances du fonds : FSUU CHF Cash
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +2.31% +0.82% +3.01% +2.24% +6.13% -0.38% -3.13%
Plus




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion FundShare Fund Management B.V.
Date de création 17-07-2015

Gérant Depuis
Jan-Jaap Surie 17-07-2015
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 17-07-2015
Devise CHF
Structure Juridique Unit Trust
Catégorie Morningstar Monétaires CHF
Benchmark CHF Overnight rate CHF 100%
Actifs nets de la part 23 M CHF au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Volatilité au 29-02-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.17%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.02
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.38%
