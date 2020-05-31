The Sub-Fund qualifies as a Short-Term VNAV MMF, which can be used by the clients of investment firm DeGiro to hold liquidity. Additionally, the Sub-Fund is set up as a Qualifying Money Market Fund. In line therewith, the investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to preserve the net asset value of the Sub-Fund at the value of the initial capital invested by the Participants plus earnings and offer returns in line with the USD money market rates. ? The Sub-Fund is not a guaranteed investment and is different from an investment in deposits. The principal invested in the SubFund is capable of fluctuation and the risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the Participant. The Sub-Fund does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the Sub-Fund or stabilising the NAV per unit.