Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance supérieure, sur la durée de placement recommandée, à l'évolution des marchés d'actions représentés par l'indice SBF 120 calculé dividendes réinvestis, via un investissement en actions françaises.

Performances du fonds : Gallica C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-10-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +9.29% -0.09% -2.24% -3.6% +1.65% +5.93% - Catégorie 22.81% -0.41% 1.36% 3.11% 14.55% 32.54% - Indice 22.75% 1.09% 1.5% 3.8% 17.5% 33.69% -

