|Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance supérieure, sur la durée de placement recommandée, à l'évolution des marchés d'actions représentés par l'indice SBF 120 calculé dividendes réinvestis, via un investissement en actions françaises.
|Performances du fonds : Gallica C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-10-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+9.29%
|-0.09%
|-2.24%
|-3.6%
|+1.65%
|+5.93%
| -
|Catégorie
22.81%
-0.41%
1.36%
3.11%
14.55%
32.54%
-
|Indice
22.75%
|1.09%
|1.5%
|3.8%
17.5%
33.69%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|23-01-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris SBF 120 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|27 M EUR au 30-09-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|11.82%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.27
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|5.93%