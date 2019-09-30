Connexion
Gallica C       FR0010031195

GALLICA C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 23/10
304.6 EUR   +0.22%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance supérieure, sur la durée de placement recommandée, à l'évolution des marchés d'actions représentés par l'indice SBF 120 calculé dividendes réinvestis, via un investissement en actions françaises.
Performances du fonds : Gallica C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-10-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +9.29% -0.09% -2.24% -3.6% +1.65% +5.93% -
Catégorie 22.81% -0.41% 1.36% 3.11% 14.55% 32.54% -
Indice 22.75% 1.09% 1.5% 3.8% 17.5% 33.69% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Gallica I10.63%10.44%28M EUR0.9%
Gallica N10.26%0.00%NC7M EUR1.3%
Gallica ND A/I10.28%0.00%NC0M EUR1.3%
Gallica C9.29%5.93%27M EUR2.39%
Gallica D A/I9.30%5.97%4M EUR2.39%
Gestion
Société de gestion DNCA Finance
Date de création 23-01-2001

Gérant Depuis
Igor De Maack 02-05-2007
Romain Avice 07-07-2008
Olivier Habault 02-01-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 23-01-2001
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris SBF 120 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 27 M EUR au 30-09-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 30-09-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.82%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.27
Performance moyenne 3 ans 5.93%
