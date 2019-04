GAUMONT : Formulaire de vote par correspondance ou par procuration pour l'assemblée générale mixte du 7 mai 2019 / Postal voting form or proxy form for combined general meeting on May 7, 2019 - PDF (0 octets)

* The draft resolutions appear in the Meeting Notice sent along with this proxy (Art. R.225-76 and R. 225-81 of the French Commercial code); please do not use both "I VOTE BY POST" and "I HEREBY APPOINT" (Art. R. 225-81.8° of the French Commercial code). The French version of this document governs. The English translation is for convenience only.

UTILISATION DU DOCUMENT*

L'actionnaire qui utilise ce formulaire de vote doit, au recto du document, choisir et cocher l'une des trois possibilités :

(1)Le signataire est prié d'inscrire très exactement, dans la zone réservée à cet effet, ses nom (en majuscules d'imprimerie), prénom usuel et adresse : si ces indications figurent déjà sur le formulaire, il est demandé au signataire de les vérifier et, le cas échéant, de les rectifier. Pour les personnes morales, indiquer les nom, prénom et qualité du signataire.

Si le signataire n'est pas lui-même un actionnaire (exemple : administrateur légal, tuteur, etc.), il doit mentionner ses nom, prénom et la qualité en laquelle il signe le formulaire de vote. Le formulaire adressé pour une assemblée vaut pour les autres assemblées successives convoquées avec le même ordre du jour (Art. R.225-77 du Code de commerce).

*Le texte des résolutions figure dans l'avis de convocation joint au présent formulaire (Art. R.225-76 et R.225-81 du Code de commerce) ; ne pas utiliser à la fois "JE VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE" et "JE DONNE POUVOIR A" (Art. R.225-81-8° du Code de commerce). La langue française fait foi.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR COMPLETION

The shareholder using this form as a postal vote * should to choose one of the three possibilities:

(tick and fill in the appropriate zone, date and sign the form).

(tick the appropriate box, date and sign the form without filling in anything else),

(tick the appropriate box, date and sign the form),

give your proxy to the Chairman of the meeting

WHICHEVER OPTION IS USED, the shareholder's signature is necessary

(1) The shareholder should write his exact name and address in capital letters in the provided space; if the information is already filled out, please check and correct if necessary. If the shareholder is a legal entity, the signatory should indicate his full name and the capacity in which he/she is entitled to sign on the legal entity's behalf. If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g. a legal guardian, etc.), he/she shall specify his/her name and the capacity in which he/she is signing the proxy.

The form sent for one meeting will be valid for all meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (Art. R.225-77 of French Commercial code).

(3) Art. L. 225-107 of the French Commercial code: PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING OR PROXY TO A REPRESENTATIVE -

(2) Art. L. 225-106 of the French Commercial code (extract):

"I. Any shareholder may vote by post, using a form the wording of which shall be fixed by an Order approved by the Conseil d'Etat. Any provisions to "A shareholder may be represented by another shareholder or by his/her spouse or by his/her partner with whom he/she has entered into a civil union

the contrary contained in the memorandum and articles of association shall be deemed non-existent. (pacte civil de solidarité). He/she can also be represented by an individual or legal entity of his/her choice." "The proxy as well as its dismissal, as the case

When calculating the quorum, only forms received by the company before the meeting shall be taken into account, on conditions to be laid down by an Order approved by the Conseil d'Etat. Forms not indicating any vote or expressing an abstention shall be considered negative votes. non-existent.

Order approved by the Conseil d'Etat. Forms not indicating any vote or expressing an abstention shall be considered negative votes. non-existent. 42a7

II. If the memorandum and articles of association so provide, shareholders participating in a meeting by video-conferencing or means of In the case of any power of representation given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the Chairman of the General meeting shall issue a vote in favor

telecommunication that enable them to be identified, the nature and conditions of which shall be determinated by an Order approved by the Conseil of adopting draft resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of directors or the Management, as the case may be, and a vote against adopting any -

d'Etat, shall be deemed to be present at the said meeting for the purposes of calculating the quorum and majority." other draft resolutions. To issue any other vote, the shareholder must appoint a proxy who agrees to vote in the manner indicated by his principal."

-b6bb

Art. L. 225-106-1 of the French Commercial code (extract):

If you wish to use the postal voting form, you must tick the box on the front of the document "I VOTE BY POST". "When (…) the shareholder names a proxy which is not his/her spouse or his/her partner under a contract of civil union (pacte civil de solidarité), such

In such event, please comply with the following instructions : proxy has to inform the shareholder of any fact enabling the latter to appreciate the risk that the former may follow an interest other than his/her own."

• In case of amendments or new resolutions set forth during the General meeting, you can: compliance with the disclosed voting intentions."

• For resolutions proposed or agreed by the Board, you can: "Should one of the situations described in the above paragraphs occur while the proxy is effective, the proxy has to promptly inform the shareholder of

- either vote "for" at all resolutions by leaving the boxes blank, said occurrence. The proxy shall be void, unless expressly confirmed by the shareholder. The proxy has to promptly inform the company of the invalidity."

- or vote "against" or "abstain" (which is equivalent to voting against) by shading boxes of your choice. Art. L. 225-106-2 of the French Commercial code (extract):

• For resolutions not agreed by the Board, you can: "Any person which actively solicits, by offering directly or indirectly to one or several shareholders, by any means or form available, to receive proxy to

- vote resolution by resolution by shading the appropriate boxes. represent them at the General meeting (…) has to disclose its voting policy. This person may also disclose its voting intention for each of the draft

resolutions to be debated during the General meeting. For each proxy received without voting instruction from the shareholder, the proxy has to vote in

- choose between three possibilities (proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting, abstention or proxy to another shareholder) by shading the appropriate box.

box.

"The commercial court (…) may at the shareholder's request and for a duration not exceeding three years, prevent the proxy from the right to participate in

this quality in any meeting held by the company in the event of non compliance by such proxy of the information obligation provided under paragraphs 3