GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 - HTML (w)

Company : Gaumont ISIN : FR0000034894

Document type : Communiqués d'information permanente/Mise à disposition

Publication date : 24/09/2018 19:00:00 Compartment : Compartiment B

Wire : Thomson Reuters ONE

GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition de documents

Neuilly-sur-Seine, le 24 septembre 2018

Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

Gaumont annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de Gaumont à l'adresse www.gaumont.fr, sous la rubrique « Finances ».

