GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 - HTML (w)

Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

24/09/2018 | 19:19

Company : Gaumont ISIN : FR0000034894
Document type : Communiqués d'information permanente/Mise à disposition
Publication date : 24/09/2018 19:00:00

Compartment : Compartiment B
Wire : Thomson Reuters ONE

GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition de documents

Neuilly-sur-Seine, le 24 septembre 2018

Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

Gaumont annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de Gaumont à l'adresse www.gaumont.fr, sous la rubrique « Finances ».

*
* *


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GAUMONT via Globenewswire

La Sté Gaumont SA a publié ce contenu, le 24 septembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le24 septembre 2018 17:18:03 UTC.

