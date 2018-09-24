GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 - HTML (w)

|
|
Company : Gaumont ISIN : FR0000034894
Document type : Communiqués d'information permanente/Mise à disposition
Publication date : 24/09/2018 19:00:00
|
Compartment : Compartiment B
Wire : Thomson Reuters ONE
GAUMONT : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018
Communiqué de mise à disposition de documents
Neuilly-sur-Seine, le 24 septembre 2018
Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018
Gaumont annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.
Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de Gaumont à l'adresse www.gaumont.fr, sous la rubrique « Finances ».
