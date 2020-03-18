Face à une situation de crise du COVID-19, le Groupe GAUSSIN continue d'assurer ses activités dans le respect des mesures imposées par le gouvernement
Last Change Date 18/03/2020 18:58:43 CET
Sujet:
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the GAUSSIN Group continues to operate in compliance with the measures imposed by the government by ensuring that all health directives are respected within our company.
All the services remain at your disposal to ensure a continuity of the activity and to offer answers to all our contacts. In order to respond to your requests, you can join us by following the here below adress: • After Sales Service: sav@gaussin.com • Shipments/Receipts: magasin@gaussin.com • Sales Department: commercial@gaussin.com • Other inquiries: info@gaussin.com
In addition, our standard phone remains operational and will relay your requests to the various contacts on +33 (0)3 84 46 13 45.
Relying on your understanding, we assure you to make every effort to stay at your side and respond to your requests.
Best regards
Christophe Gaussin CEO
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur
www.actusnews.com
© 2020 ActusNews