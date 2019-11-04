genOway : L'Institut Pasteur et Cellectis étendent les droits concédés à genOway sur la technologie de recombinaison homologue

L'Institut Pasteur et Cellectis étendent les droits
concédés à genOway sur la technologie de
recombinaison homologue
Possibilité pour genOway de mener des actions en justice
pour lutter contre les utilisations non autorisées de cette technologie
Lyon - France, le 04 novembre 2019 - genOway (Euronext GrowthTM : ALGEN ; ISIN : FR0004053510), société de biotechnologie spécialisée dans la conception et le développement de modèles de recherche génétiquement modifiés, annonce avoir obtenu l'extension de ses droits sur la licence exclusive de recombinaison homologue (accordée en 2014) pour lui permettre de mener les actions nécessaires visant à se protéger contre une utilisation non autorisée de cette technologie.
À quoi sert la technologie de la recombinaison homologue ?
La technologie de recombinaison homologue est le mécanisme qui permet l'échange de molécules d'ADN, via une cassure double-brin de l'ADN. Le portefeuille de brevets de la recombinaison homologue (US 6528313, US6638768 et US6528314) permet de développer des modèles de recherche essentiels, à la fois pour la validation ciblée et l'évaluation préclinique de candidats- médicaments.
Son application la plus importante est d'humaniser des cibles dans des modèles animaux afin d'étudier l'activité, la spécificité et la sécurité de candidats-médicaments, de petites molécules jusqu'aux anticorps thérapeutiques. Ceci est réalisé grâce à l'interaction entre le candidat-médicament et la protéine humaine, imitant ainsi ce qui se passe naturellement chez le patient.
Quel intérêt pour genOway d'avoir obtenu ces droits étendus sur cette technologie ?
La valeur scientifique de ces modèles est importante et mérite donc une juste rémunération. L'extension des droits concédés à genOway va permettre à la société d'agir de concert avec l'Institut Pasteur et Cellectis pour se défendre plus efficacement contre la contrefaçon à compter de ce jour et jusqu'à six ans après la fin du brevet, c'est-à-dire en 2026.
genOway est le meilleur partenaire pour permettre à l'industrie d'utiliser au mieux cette technologie tout en garantissant une rémunération équitable de son exploitation.
Christian Grenier, Président Directeur Général de genOway déclare : « L'extension de nos droits sur la technologie de la recombinaison homologue, associée à l'acquisition en décembre 2018 des droits exclusifs sur les brevets CRISPR/Cas9 de Merck pour les modèles de rongeurs, permet à genOway de se positionner comme un acteur incontournable des modèles précliniques. La société possède aujourd'hui une exclusivité d'exploitation sur les deux dernières générations de technologies permettant l'humanisation des cibles dans les modèles précliniques. C'est une barrière à l'entrée majeure pour nos concurrents, mais aussi un moyen d'accroître considérablement nos revenus en valorisant ces technologies pour en faire bénéficier le plus grand nombre et en sous-licenciantles utilisateurs. »
Ci-après, en annexe, le communiqué de presse conjoint de l'Institut Pasteur, Cellectis & genOway
|
Personalized Genome Engineering Service
|
w w w . g e n o w a y . c o m
|
|
A propos de genOway
genOway (EURONEXT GROWTHTM Paris ; ISIN : FR0004053510) est une société de biotechnologie qui conçoit et développe des modèles de recherche moléculaires, cellulaires et animaux à forte valeur ajoutée pour les industries biopharmaceutique, chimique, agrochimique et agroalimentaire ainsi que pour la recherche académique. Avec un personnel scientifique hautement qualifié, genOway opère dans 28 pays en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique du Nord et pour plus de 260 instituts de recherche et 80 sociétés biopharmaceutiques. genOway est une société leader sur son marché en termes de taille et de portefeuille clients. Elle appuie son développement sur la combinaison d'une large et exclusive plateforme technologique et d'une propriété intellectuelle forte combinant brevets et licences d'exploitation. Tirant profit de la tendance à l'externalisation de la production de modèles de recherche génétiquement modifiés dans le monde, genOway a conclu de nombreux contrats commerciaux avec les leaders de l'industrie pharmaceutique (BMS, Janssen, Novartis, Pfizer, etc.), et avec les centres de recherche académiques les plus prestigieux (King's College et Université de Manchester en Angleterre, Harvard, Caltech et le National Institute of Health aux États-Unis, l'Institut Pasteur en France, le NGFN et l'Institut Max Planck en Allemagne, etc.).
Contact investisseurs :Benjamin Bruneau - genOway - finances@genoway.com
Communication financière : Mathieu Omnes - Investisseurs - Tél : 01 53 67 36 92 - momnes@actus.fr
Serena Boni - Presse - Tél : 04 72 18 04 92 - sboni@actus.fr
Des éléments qui figurent dans cette communication peuvent contenir des informations prévisionnelles impliquant des risques et des incertitudes. Les réalisations effectives de la Société peuvent être substantiellement différentes de celles anticipées dans ces informations du fait des facteurs de risque liés à la société. www.genoway.com.
|
Personalized Genome Engineering Service
|
w w w . g e n o w a y . c o m
|
|
The Institut Pasteur and Cellectis extend exclusive license rights by granting genOway the authority to take action against infringement
-
The research models developed using Homologous Recombination Technology (such as those protected by US patents US6528313, US6638768, and US6528314 deposited by the Institut Pasteur) are essential tools for pharmaceutical research.
-
Due to its knowledge of the needs of preclinical programs, as well as its exclusive rights on this patent portfolio granted in 2014, genOway is the best partner to enable the industry to benefit most from this technology while ensuring fair remuneration of its exploitation.
Lyon (France) and Paris (France), October 30, 2019 - The Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation with recognized charitable status and an internationally renowned center of biomedical research, Cellectis, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on allogeneic gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART), and genOway, a public company leader in conceiving and developing genetically modified research models, announce the extension of genOway's exclusive rodent license to the patent portfolio of Homologous Recombination, granted in 2014, to allow genOway to take action to protect against infringement.
The patent portfolio of Homologous Recombination (US 6528313, US6638768, and US6528314) enables the development of research models essential for both target validation and preclinical evaluation of drug candidates. Indeed, its most important application is to humanize targets in animal models in order to study the activity, specificity and safety of drug candidates, from small molecules to therapeutic antibodies. This is achieved through the interaction between the drug candidate and the human protein, thus mimicking what naturally occurs in the patient.
The scientific value of these models is important and, as such, it deserves fair remuneration. The extension of the rights granted to genOway enables the latter to act against infringement from this day and up to six years after the end of the patent, i.e., 2026.
"We are delighted to strengthen our relationships with Cellectis and the Institut Pasteur. These new rights will enable us to serve our customers better, and guarantee a fair valorization of the applications of our partnerships with the Institut Pasteur and Cellectis," says Alexandre Fraichard, founder and Chief Operating Officer of genOway.
"Cellectis has always paid particular attention to intellectual property rights and we wish to help genOway, our exclusive licensee for the past five years, do the same. This transfer of rights provides genOway the potential to develop more resources and sell this technology, while protecting themselves against infringement," says Dr André Choulika, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cellectis.
"The technologies and innovations developed by the research teams of the Institut Pasteur are meant to benefit the entire scientific community. However, it is also important that a fair valorization is received for the applications we invented in the past, as these revenues are essential to our current research programs. We support genOway and we will continue to do so, as it is our exclusive licensee of this technology for animal models," says Dr Isabelle Buckle, Director of Research Applications and Industrial Relations at the Institut Pasteur.
About genOway
genOway (Euronext Growth®: ALGEN; ISIN: FR0004053510) is a biotechnology society which aims to conceive and develop high value-added molecular, cellular and animal research models for biopharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical and food industries, as well as academic research. With highly qualified scientific personnel, genOway operates in 28 countries in Europe, Asia and North America, and more than 260 research institutes and 80 biopharmaceutical companies. genOway is a market leader in terms of both size and customer portfolios. The company's development is based on a broad and exclusive technology platform, as well as on strong intellectual property rights, combining patents and licensing agreements. Taking advantage of the global trend toward outsourcing the production of genetically modified research models, genOway has signed many commercial contracts with the leaders of the pharmaceutical industry (BMS, Janssen, Novartis, Pfizer, etc.), and with the most prestigious academic research centers, including King's College London and the University of Manchester in England; Harvard, Caltech and the National Institutes of Health in the United States; the Pasteur Institute in France; the German National Genome Research Network and the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
To find out more about genOway, visit: www.genOway.com
Contact business: licensing@genoway.com
Investor contact: Benjamin Bruneau - genOway - finances@genoway.com
Financial Communication Agency: Mathieu Omnes - Actus - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92 - momnes@actus.fr
About Cellectis
Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-usegene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 19 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its proprietary gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.
As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), multiple myeloma (MM), Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.
Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.
About the Pasteur Institute
The Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation with recognized charitable status set up by Louis Pasteur in 1887, is today an internationally renowned center for biomedical research with a network of 32 institutes worldwide. In the pursuit of its mission to prevent and control diseases in France and throughout the world, the Institut Pasteur operates in four main areas: research, public health, education and training, and development of research applications. More than 2,700 people work on its Paris campus. The Institut Pasteur is a globally recognized leader in infectious diseases, microbiology, and immunology. Other avenues of investigation include cancer, genetic and neurodegenerative diseases, genomics and developmental biology. This research aims to expand our knowledge of the living world in a bid to lay the foundations for new prevention strategies and novel therapeutics. Since its inception, 10 Institut Pasteur scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, including two in 2008 for the 1983 discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS. www.pasteur.fr/en
The information presented in this document may contain forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. The actual achievements of the Company may be substantially different from those anticipated in this document because of the risk factors related to the company. www.genoway.com.
La Sté genOway SA a publié ce contenu, le 04 novembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le04 novembre 2019 07:40:04 UTC.