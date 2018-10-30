Global Bioenergies : Reminder - Global Bioenergies to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference



Global Bioenergies to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual

Investor Conference

Event to take place on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

at 8:30 am Pacific Time / 11:30 am Eastern Time / 4 :30 pm Continental Europe time

New York (United States) and Evry (France) October 30th, 2018 - Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) a leader in industrial biotechnology developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation, announced today that Marc Delcourt, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at a Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on today Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 8:30 am Pacific Time /11:30 am Eastern Time / 4:30 pm Continental Europe time. The presentation is available online with interested parties able to participate by following the webcast links below at the time of the presentation.

Interested parties can listen and will be able to ask the speakers questions in real-time by accessing the link here at the start of the virtual conference

A replay of the presentation will be available on demand following the conclusion of the live event.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Jean-Baptiste Barbaroux

Head of Business Development

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com

