Global Bioenergies : Reminder - Global Bioenergies to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference

30/10/2018 | 14:59

             
Global Bioenergies to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual
Investor Conference
Event to take place on Tuesday, October 30, 2018
 at 8:30 am Pacific Time / 11:30 am Eastern Time / 4 :30 pm Continental Europe time

New York (United States) and Evry (France) October 30th, 2018 - Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) a leader in industrial biotechnology developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation, announced today that Marc Delcourt, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at a Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on today Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 8:30 am Pacific Time /11:30 am Eastern Time / 4:30 pm Continental Europe time. The presentation is available online with interested parties able to participate by following the webcast links below at the time of the presentation.

Interested parties can listen and will be able to ask the speakers questions in real-time by accessing the link here at the start of the virtual conference

A replay of the presentation will be available on demand following the conclusion of the live event.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Stay informed! Subscribe to our newsfeed on
www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Jean-Baptiste Barbaroux
Head of Business Development
Phone:                 +33 1 64 98 20 50
invest@global-bioenergies.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 2,50 M
EBIT 2018 -16,9 M
Résultat net 2018 -14,1 M
Dette 2018 8,47 M
Rendement 2018 -
PER 2018 -
PER 2019
VE / CA 2018 20,8x
VE / CA 2019 12,2x
Capitalisation 43,6 M
Graphique GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Durée : Période :
Global Bioenergies : Graphique analyse technique Global Bioenergies | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,9 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 294%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marc Delcourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Pierce Chairman
Frédéric Pâques Chief Operations Officer
Samuel Dubruque Chief Financial Officer
Macha Anissimova Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-45.11%58
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC149.07%1 160
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP8.75%821
GREEN PLAINS INC-1.01%760
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP-19.04%485
CROPENERGIES AG-50.38%453
