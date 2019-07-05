Connexion
Global Ecopower : GLOBAL ECOPOWER HALF YEARLY REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AT JUNE 30, 2019

05/07/2019 | 18:35

Meyreuil (13), July 5 2019. Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) to Aurel BGC, as of June 30th, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • € 31,548.57 €
  • 4,028 shares

Number of transactions during the first semester:

  • Buy: 126
  • Sell: 125

Quantity of securities traded during the first semester:

  • Buy: 34,738 shares
  • Sell : 34,625 shares

Traded capital during the first semester:

  • Buy: € 70,395.32
  • Sell: € 69,795.16

It is reminded that on December 31st, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • € 33,783.73 €
  • 3,915 shares

It is reminded that at the implementation of this liquidity contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • € 30,000.00

 

About GEP
Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél. : + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com		 ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél. : + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr

Information réglementée
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l′émetteur :
- Information relative au contrat de liquidité
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59237-pr_gep_liquidity-contract_20190630_en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2019 ActusNews
