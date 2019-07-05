Global Ecopower : GLOBAL ECOPOWER HALF YEARLY REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AT JUNE 30, 2019

Meyreuil (13), July 5 2019. Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) to Aurel BGC, as of June 30th, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- € 31,548.57 €
- 4,028 shares
Number of transactions during the first semester:
Quantity of securities traded during the first semester:
- Buy: 34,738 shares
- Sell : 34,625 shares
Traded capital during the first semester:
- Buy: € 70,395.32
- Sell: € 69,795.16
It is reminded that on December 31st, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- € 33,783.73 €
- 3,915 shares
It is reminded that at the implementation of this liquidity contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
About GEP
Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.
Contacts
