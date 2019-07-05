Global Ecopower : GLOBAL ECOPOWER HALF YEARLY REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AT JUNE 30, 2019

Meyreuil (13), July 5 2019. Under the liquidity contract entrusted by the company Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP) to Aurel BGC, as of June 30th, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

€ 31,548.57 €

4,028 shares

Number of transactions during the first semester:

Buy: 126

Sell: 125

Quantity of securities traded during the first semester:

Buy: 34,738 shares

Sell : 34,625 shares

Traded capital during the first semester:

Buy: € 70,395.32

Sell: € 69,795.16

It is reminded that on December 31st, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

€ 33,783.73 €

3,915 shares

It is reminded that at the implementation of this liquidity contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

€ 30,000.00

About GEP

Global EcoPower, a company based in Meyreuil (13), researches, designs, develops, finances and builds ecological positive energy projects that implement high value-added products and renewable energies, in particular wind and photovoltaic energy

GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).

GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower

Philippe PERRET

Executive Vice President

Tél. : + 33 442 245 016

contact@global-ecopower.com ACTUS Finance

Vivien FERRAN

Press Relations

Tél. : + 33 1 53 67 36 34

vferran@actus.fr

Information réglementée

Acquisition ou cession des actions de l′émetteur :

- Information relative au contrat de liquidité Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :

