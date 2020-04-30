Connexion
GROUPAMA ACTIONS RETRAITE       FR0010086470

GROUPAMA ACTIONS RETRAITE
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/05
1691.93 EUR   +0.28%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est le même que celui de son maître, à savoir obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU clôture, dividendes nets réinvestis. La performance du nourricier sera très semblable à celle du maître mais pourra être inférieure compte tenu de ses propres frais de gestion.
Performances du fonds : Groupama Actions Retraite
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -17.74% +1.97% -20.46% -16.82% -10.58% -15.63% +69.19%
Catégorie -18.86% 2.81% -20.78% -17.63% -10.43% -13.62% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités C-23.31%-22.06%NC14 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités D-23.31%-22.06%NC12 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Opportunités I-23.17%0.00%NC1 M EUR
8a+ Eiger Q-23.86%-22.24%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Eiger R-23.95%-24.14%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Gran Paradiso Q-2.73%-11.99%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Gran Paradiso R-3.19%-15.57%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Eiger I-23.87%-26.63%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Eiger R-24.19%-29.03%NC0 M EUR
AB Eurozone Eq Ptf A EUR Acc-24.25%-18.86%NC310 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Groupama Asset Management
Date de création 22-06-2004

Gérant Depuis
Cyril Valery 10-07-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 22-06-2004
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark MSCI EMU NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 8 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 15.76%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -15.63%
