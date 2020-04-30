|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est le même que celui de son maître, à savoir obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU clôture, dividendes nets réinvestis. La performance du nourricier sera très semblable à celle du maître mais pourra être inférieure compte tenu de ses propres frais de gestion.
|
|Performances du fonds : Groupama Actions Retraite
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-17.74%
|+1.97%
|-20.46%
|-16.82%
|-10.58%
|-15.63%
|+69.19%
|Catégorie
|
-18.86%
|
2.81%
|
-20.78%
|
-17.63%
|
-10.43%
|
-13.62%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|22-06-2004
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Grandes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|MSCI EMU NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|8 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|15.76%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-15.63%