Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion est le même que celui de son maître, à savoir obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU clôture, dividendes nets réinvestis. La performance du nourricier sera très semblable à celle du maître mais pourra être inférieure compte tenu de ses propres frais de gestion.

Performances du fonds : Groupama Actions Retraite

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -17.74% +1.97% -20.46% -16.82% -10.58% -15.63% +69.19% Catégorie -18.86% 2.81% -20.78% -17.63% -10.43% -13.62% -

