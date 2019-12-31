Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU Small Cap clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis) après déduction des frais de gestion.

Performances du fonds : Groupama Avenir Euro N

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.93% +1.68% +14.73% +6.23% +30.56% +50.33% +250.22% Catégorie 0.26% 2.13% 9.91% 5.21% 21.77% 23.47% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.