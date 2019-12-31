Connexion
GROUPAMA AVENIR EURO N
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 08/01
1751.11 EUR   +0.08%
 Performances 
Stratégie du fonds géré par GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence, le MSCI EMU Small Cap clôture (dividendes nets réinvestis) après déduction des frais de gestion.
Performances du fonds : Groupama Avenir Euro N
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.93% +1.68% +14.73% +6.23% +30.56% +50.33% +250.22%
Catégorie 0.26% 2.13% 9.91% 5.21% 21.77% 23.47% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Groupama Avenir Euro MC0.95%54.47%936M EUR1.5%
Groupama Avenir Euro MUH1.96%58.83%NC1M USD1.5%
Groupama Avenir Euro R0.95%0.00%NC23M EUR1.6%
Groupama Avenir Euro I0.94%52.05%366M EUR1.6%
Groupama Avenir Euro N0.93%50.33%325M EUR2%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Groupama Asset Management
Date de création 25-04-2006

Gérant Depuis
Cyrille Carrière 13-04-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 25-04-2006
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Zone Euro Moyennes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark MSCI EMU Small Cap NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 325 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 17.29%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.89
Performance moyenne 3 ans 50.33%
