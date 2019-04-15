Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe ADP    ADP   FR0010340141

GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Agenda economique du lundi 15 avril

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
15/04/2019 | 06:00

   ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **

    
 WASHINGTON :
 - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / avril
    
    
             SOCIÉTÉS :
    
 PARIS :
 - Vivendi          / CA du T1 (avant Bourse) et AG à 16h00
 - Groupe ADP          / trafic de mars (après Bourse)
    
 NEW YORK :  
 - Citigroup      , Goldman Sachs        / résultats du T1 (avant Bourse)
   
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CITIGROUP INC. 2.29%67.42 Cours en différé.29.50%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 2.47%207.84 Cours en différé.24.42%
GROUPE ADP 0.45%178.6 Cours en temps réel.7.92%
VIVENDI -0.15%26.28 Cours en temps réel.23.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur GROUPE ADP
06:00Agenda economique du lundi 15 avril
RE
14/04EPOUSE DE LE GENDRE À LA FDJ : "conflit d'intérêts", accuse Le Pen, elle doit
AW
14/04NDDL : Vinci réclame "plusieurs centaines de millions d'euros" de compensation
AW
14/04PRIVATISATION D'ADP : une réforme "bâclée et précipitée", fustige Wauquiez (LR)
AW
12/04France-Larcher opposé au référendum d'initiative partagée sur ADP
RE
12/04RÉFÉRENDUM CONTRE LA PRIVATISATION D : "un scénario qui dépasse la fiction"
AW
12/04GROUPE ADP : Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Lundi 15 avril 2019
AO
12/04AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Dassault Systèmes, Eutelsat, LVMH, Thales, ADP, Novar..
12/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Nouvelle tentative à 5500 points pour le CAC40
11/04France-Adoption définitive de la loi Pacte et des privatisations
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GROUPE ADP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 4 269 M
EBIT 2019 1 150 M
Résultat net 2019 596 M
Dette 2019 4 998 M
Rendement 2019 2,04%
PER 2019 28,45
PER 2020 27,93
VE / CA 2019 5,29x
VE / CA 2020 5,12x
Capitalisation 17 595 M
Graphique GROUPE ADP
Durée : Période :
Groupe ADP : Graphique analyse technique Groupe ADP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE ADP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 184 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pascal Executive VP-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Serge Gentili Director
Jacques Gounon Independent Director
Jean-Paul Jouvent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GROUPE ADP7.92%19 880
AENA20.37%27 709
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD10.10%11 830
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%6 551
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV18.71%5 672
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG7.88%5 406
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par