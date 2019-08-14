Groupe ADP : Agenda economique du mercredi 14 août
14/08/2019 | 06:00
** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 07h30 Taux de chômage au sens du BIT / T2
- 08h45 Indice des prix à la consommation / juillet (définitif)
PEKIN :
- Production industrielle, ventes au détail, investissement / juillet
BERLIN :
- 08h00 PIB (1re estimation) / T1
LONDRES :
- 10h30 Inflation / juillet
BRUXELLES :
- 11h00 PIB en zone euro / T2 (estimation rapide)
- 11h00 Production industrielle en zone euro / juin
WASHINGTON :
- 14h30 Prix import-export / juillet
SOCIÉTÉS :
PARIS :
- Groupe ADP / trafic de juillet
NEW YORK :
- Cisco Systems / résultats du T4 (après Bourse)
