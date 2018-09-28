Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe IRD    IRD   FR0000124232

GROUPE IRD (IRD)
GROUPE IRD : COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

28/09/2018 | 18:01

GROUPE IRD
Société anonyme au capital de 44 274 913,25 €
Siège social : 40, rue Eugène Jacquet

59700 MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL

RCS Lille Métropole 456 504 877

Euronext Paris - Compartiment C

Code Isin FR 0000124232

COMMUNIQUE

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

La société annonce avoir, ce jour, mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'AMF son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.groupeird.fr dans la rubrique « information financière »

A Marcq-en-Baroeul,
Le 28 septembre 2018

Le Directeur Général
Thierry DUJARDIN



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GROUPE IRD via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur GROUPE IRD
18:01GROUPE IRD : Communique de mise a disposition du rapport financier semestriel 20..
GL
26/09GROUPE IRD : erratum Communiqué consécutif au Conseil d'administration du 25 sep..
GL
25/09GROUPE IRD : Communiqué consécutif au Conseil d'administration du 25 septembre 2..
GL
31/08GROUPE IRD : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
15/08GROUPE IRD : Chiffre d'affaires au 30 juin 2018
GL
01/08GROUPE IRD : Publications périodiques - Sociétés commerciales et industrielles -..
CO
31/07GROUPE IRD : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
04/07GROUPE IRD : Détachement de dividende final
FA
02/07GROUPE IRD : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
GL
30/06GROUPE IRD : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
Graphique GROUPE IRD
Groupe IRD : Graphique analyse technique Groupe IRD | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique GROUPE IRD
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marc Verly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-François Dufresne Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Ludovic Besson Technical Director
Luc Doublet Director
Jean-Pierre Guillon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GROUPE IRD21.94%89
CITIC LTD0.71%42 306
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD28.32%31 377
NATIXIS-8.40%22 114
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-60.00%7 677
INVESTEC4.86%7 392
