GROUPE IRD : COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

GROUPE IRD

Société anonyme au capital de 44 274 913,25 €

Siège social : 40, rue Eugène Jacquet

59700 MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL

RCS Lille Métropole 456 504 877

Euronext Paris - Compartiment C

Code Isin FR 0000124232

COMMUNIQUE

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

La société annonce avoir, ce jour, mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'AMF son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.groupeird.fr dans la rubrique « information financière »

A Marcq-en-Baroeul,

Le 28 septembre 2018

Le Directeur Général

Thierry DUJARDIN

