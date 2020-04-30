Connexion
GS BRICS EQ R ACC EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 19/05
16.63 EUR   +0.60%
Stratégie du fonds géré par GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT FUND SERV
The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the longer term by investing mostly in shares or similar instruments relating to companies which are either based in, or who earn most of their profits or revenues from Brazil, Russia, India or China.
Performances du fonds : GS BRICs Eq R Acc EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -10.35% +2.28% -16.09% -6.73% +4.72% +26.46% +66.3%
Catégorie -20.02% 1.32% -21.68% -14.76% -5.94% 11.75% -
Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 97.77% 0% 97.77%
Liquidités 2.23% 0% 2.23%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
GS BRICs Eq Base Acc(LgBRICs Ccy vs USD)-14.02%10.16%9M EUR1.75%
GS BRICs Eq P Acc USD-10.57%24.79%1M USD1.25%
GS BRICs Eq IO Acc GBP-10.33%30.02%0M GBP0%
GS BRICs Eq P Inc USD-10.58%24.76%0M USD1.25%
GS BRICs Eq I Acc EUR-10.31%26.60%4M EUR0.85%
GS BRICs Eq I Inc USD-10.34%26.57%5M USD0.85%
GS BRICs Eq I Inc GBP-10.66%26.42%0M GBP0.85%
GS BRICs Eq Oth Ccy Inc GBP-10.93%22.96%0M GBP1.75%
GS BRICs Eq Oth Ccy Inc SGD-10.75%22.98%0M SGD1.75%
GS BRICs Eq R Inc USD-10.34%26.31%0M USD0.85%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions BRIC
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
CamGestion Emerging BRIC0.35%-6.29%NC3 M EUR
GS BRICs Eq E Acc EUR-10.84%21.01%NC22 M EUR
GS BRICs Eq I Acc EUR-10.31%26.60%NC4 M EUR
GS BRICs Eq R Acc EUR-10.35%26.46%NC0 M EUR
HSBC GIF BRIC Equity ICEUR-28.87%2.01%NC2 M EUR
Infond BRIC-11.73%0.70%NC0 M EUR
QIN IE EUR Allianz GEM Equity Hi Div IRL-14.18%-1.06%NC0 M EUR
QIN IM EUR GEM Equity High Div-14.32%-1.30%NC0 M EUR
Robein BRIC Index Fonds-23.55%-4.51%NC0 M EUR
Schroder ISF BRIC A Acc EUR-11.03%26.54%NC104 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Serv
Date de création 10-12-2012

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 09-05-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions BRIC
Zone d'investissement BRIC (Brésil, Russie, Inde et Chine)
Benchmark MSCI BRIC NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 0 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 17.41%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.54
Performance moyenne 3 ans 26.46%
