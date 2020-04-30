|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT FUND SERV
The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the longer term by investing mostly in shares or similar instruments relating to companies which are either based in, or who earn most of their profits or revenues from Brazil, Russia, India or China.
|
|Performances du fonds : GS BRICs Eq R Acc EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-10.35%
|+2.28%
|-16.09%
|-6.73%
|+4.72%
|+26.46%
|+66.3%
|Catégorie
|
-20.02%
|
1.32%
|
-21.68%
|
-14.76%
|
-5.94%
|
11.75%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|97.77%
|0%
|97.77%
|Liquidités
|2.23%
|0%
|2.23%
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions BRIC
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
Gérant
|
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 09-05-2014
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|10-12-2012
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions BRIC
|
Zone d'investissement
|BRIC (Brésil, Russie, Inde et Chine)
|
Benchmark
|MSCI BRIC NR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|0 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|17.41%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.54
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|26.46%