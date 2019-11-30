|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par GENERALI INVESTMENTS LUXEMBOURG SA
The investment objective of the Sub-fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation whilst offering protection at, at least, 80% of the highest Net Asset Value ever achieved by the Subfund from its launch onwards (the 'Protected Level').
|Performances du fonds : GSF Generation Next Protect FX EUR Acc
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-12-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+3.9%
|+0.12%
|+0.91%
|+0.94%
|+3.75%
| -
|-5.28%
|Catégorie
-7.36%
-2.87%
-7.83%
-10.97%
-16%
-8.74%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Fonds Garantis
Gérant
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 15-01-2018
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|15-01-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Fonds Garantis
Actifs nets de la part
|136 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|3.49%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.91
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|3.75