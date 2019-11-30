Connexion
GSF Generation Next Protect FX EUR Acc       LU1718710269

GSF GENERATION NEXT PROTECT FX EUR ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/12
94.72 EUR   -0.13%
Stratégie du fonds géré par GENERALI INVESTMENTS LUXEMBOURG SA
The investment objective of the Sub-fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation whilst offering protection at, at least, 80% of the highest Net Asset Value ever achieved by the Subfund from its launch onwards (the 'Protected Level').
Performances du fonds : GSF Generation Next Protect FX EUR Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-12-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.9% +0.12% +0.91% +0.94% +3.75% - -5.28%
Catégorie -7.36% -2.87% -7.83% -10.97% -16% -8.74% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
GSF Generation Next Protect FX EUR Acc3.90%0.00%NC136M EUR1.25%
GSF Generation Next Protect IX EUR Acc4.50%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
GSF Generation Next Protect D X3.90%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
GSF Generation Next Protect A X4.50%0.00%NC0M EUR0.65%
Gestion
Société de gestion Generali Investments Luxembourg SA
Date de création 15-01-2018

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 15-01-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 15-01-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Fonds Garantis
Actifs nets de la part 136 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young
Volatilité au 30-11-2019
Ecart-type 1 an: 3.49%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.91
Performance moyenne 1 an 3.75
