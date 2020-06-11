|
HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg toujours neutre sur le dossier
11/06/2020 | 14:43
Berenberg via son analyste William Fitzalan Howard confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 37 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
11 277 M
12 829 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-178 M
-203 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
5 401 M
6 144 M
-
|PER 2020
|-65,3x
|Rendement 2020
|0,49%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 758 M
13 339 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|1,52x
|Nbr Employés
|13 106
|Flottant
|28,7%
|
|Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
38,68 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
66,90 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
0,15%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-42,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-62,6%