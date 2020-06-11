Connexion
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 11/06 15:04:55
65.2 EUR   -2.54%
14:43HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
28/05HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
26/05HAPAG-LLOYD : Jefferies est à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg toujours neutre sur le dossier

11/06/2020 | 14:43
Berenberg via son analyste William Fitzalan Howard confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 37 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 11 277 M 12 829 M -
Résultat net 2020 -178 M -203 M -
Dette nette 2020 5 401 M 6 144 M -
PER 2020 -65,3x
Rendement 2020 0,49%
Capitalisation 11 758 M 13 339 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 1,52x
Nbr Employés 13 106
Flottant 28,7%
Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,68 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 66,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 0,15%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -42,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-12.55%13 339
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-18.88%22 376
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.43%5 499
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.9.78%4 058
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.74%2 865
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-17.87%2 559
