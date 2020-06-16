|
HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan déconseille le dossier
16/06/2020 | 08:31
L'analyste Samuel Bland de JP Morgan reste à la vente sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est revu à la baisse et passe de 38.48 EUR à 38.93 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
11 375 M
12 895 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-178 M
-202 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
5 351 M
6 066 M
-
|PER 2020
|-58,4x
|Rendement 2020
|0,55%
|
|Capitalisation
|
10 510 M
11 843 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|1,39x
|Nbr Employés
|13 106
|Flottant
|28,7%
|
|Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
38,72 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
59,80 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
12,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-35,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-58,2%