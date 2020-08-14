|
HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan pas convaincu
14/08/2020 | 09:59
JP Morgan via analyste Samuel Bland reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 38.93 EUR.
|Toute l'actualité sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
|Recommandations des analystes sur HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
11 715 M
13 845 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
225 M
266 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
5 117 M
6 047 M
-
|PER 2020
|31,7x
|Rendement 2020
|1,19%
|
|Capitalisation
|
8 779 M
10 385 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,19x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,08x
|Nbr Employés
|13 106
|Flottant
|28,7%
|
|Graphique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
42,68 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
49,95 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
36,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-14,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-37,9%