HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Independant Research négatif sur le dossier

24/06/2020 | 13:41
Independant Research dégrade le titre. Initialement neutre, le broker est désormais à vendre. Auparavant situé à 0.76 EUR, l'objectif de cours est abaissé et passe à 0.54 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 2 369 M 2 675 M -
Résultat net 2020 -318 M -359 M -
Dette nette 2020 334 M 378 M -
PER 2020 -0,57x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 182 M 206 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,22x
Nbr Employés 11 367
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,78 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 67,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Rainer Hundsdörfer Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Martin Sonnenschein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus A. Wassenberg Chief Financial Officer
Mirko Geiger Member-Supervisory Board
Beate Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-48.04%206
NORDSON CORPORATION18.45%11 022
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.115.33%6 000
VALMET OYJ8.19%3 915
MAREL HF.18.08%3 906
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.23%3 101
