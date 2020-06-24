|
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Independant Research négatif sur le dossier
24/06/2020 | 13:41
Independant Research dégrade le titre. Initialement neutre, le broker est désormais à vendre. Auparavant situé à 0.76 EUR, l'objectif de cours est abaissé et passe à 0.54 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
2 369 M
2 675 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-318 M
-359 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
334 M
378 M
-
|PER 2020
|-0,57x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
182 M
206 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|0,22x
|Nbr Employés
|11 367
|Flottant
|83,9%
|Graphique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
0,78 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
0,60 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
67,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
30,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-33,1%