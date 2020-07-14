|
HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reste à l'achat
14/07/2020 | 10:44
Robert Berg de chez Berenberg conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 43 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|Recommandations des analystes sur HELLOFRESH SE
Données financières
|CA 2020
2 899 M
3 287 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
191 M
216 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
342 M
388 M
-
|PER 2020
|42,3x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
8 192 M
9 310 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|2,71x
|Nbr Employés
|4 477
|Flottant
|84,8%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
45,00 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
49,44 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
21,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-8,98%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-27,2%