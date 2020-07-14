HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reste à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 2 899 M 3 287 M - Résultat net 2020 191 M 216 M - Tréso. nette 2020 342 M 388 M - PER 2020 42,3x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 8 192 M 9 310 M - VE / CA 2019 VE / CA 2020 2,71x Nbr Employés 4 477 Flottant 84,8% Graphique HELLOFRESH SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 45,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,44 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,98% Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 164.95% 9 310 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 6.44% 33 749 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 10.43% 29 468 SYSCO CORPORATION -38.70% 26 553 TESCO PLC -15.75% 26 441 KROGER 14.80% 26 014