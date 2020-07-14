Connexion
HELLOFRESH SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reste à l'achat

14/07/2020 | 10:44
Robert Berg de chez Berenberg conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 43 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 2 899 M 3 287 M -
Résultat net 2020 191 M 216 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 342 M 388 M -
PER 2020 42,3x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 8 192 M 9 310 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 2,71x
Nbr Employés 4 477
Flottant 84,8%
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,98%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE164.95%9 310
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.44%33 749
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.43%29 468
SYSCO CORPORATION-38.70%26 553
TESCO PLC-15.75%26 441
KROGER14.80%26 014
