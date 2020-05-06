Connexion
HelloFresh SE (HFG) DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Rapport
06/05 14:37:31
34.92 EUR   -3.70%
HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank à l'achat
ZD
11:19HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan favorable sur le dossier
ZD
08:14HELLOFRESH : Barclays persiste à l'achat
ZD
HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank à l'achat

06/05/2020 | 13:20
Déjà acheteur, Deutsche Bank continue de conseiller le titre à l'achat dans une note de recherche publiée par Nizla Naizer. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 40 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2020 2 661 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Résultat net 2020 126 M
Trésorerie 2020 260 M
Rendement 2020 -
PER 2020 40,3x
PER 2021 29,2x
VE / CA2020 1,91x
VE / CA2021 1,54x
Capitalisation 5 357 M
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,44  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,38  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,46%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE94.32%5 893
TESCO PLC-8.23%28 839
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.68%27 940
SYSCO CORPORATION-40.92%26 829
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.34%26 075
KROGER13.18%24 861
