HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank à l'achat
06/05/2020 | 13:20
Déjà acheteur, Deutsche Bank continue de conseiller le titre à l'achat dans une note de recherche publiée par Nizla Naizer. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 40 EUR.
|Recommandations des analystes sur HELLOFRESH SE
Données financières (EUR)
|CA 2020
|2 661 M
|EBIT 2020
|145 M
|Résultat net 2020
|126 M
|Trésorerie 2020
|260 M
|Rendement 2020
|-
|PER 2020
|40,3x
|PER 2021
|29,2x
|VE / CA2020
|1,91x
|VE / CA2021
|1,54x
|Capitalisation
|5 357 M
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
35,44 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
32,38 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
32,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
9,46%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-10,4%