HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank à l'achat

Données financières (EUR) CA 2020 2 661 M EBIT 2020 145 M Résultat net 2020 126 M Trésorerie 2020 260 M Rendement 2020 - PER 2020 40,3x PER 2021 29,2x VE / CA2020 1,91x VE / CA2021 1,54x Capitalisation 5 357 M

Tendances analyse technique HELLOFRESH SE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Haussière Haussière

Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 35,44 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,38 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 32,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,46% Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,4%

Dirigeants Nom Titre Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 94.32% 5 893 TESCO PLC -8.23% 28 839 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -1.68% 27 940 SYSCO CORPORATION -40.92% 26 829 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 0.34% 26 075 KROGER 13.18% 24 861