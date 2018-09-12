Connexion
Hermès International : Avis de mise à disposition du rapport semestriel 2018

12/09/2018 | 08:14

HERMES INTERNATIONAL

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel 2018 d'Hermès International
(période du 1er janvier au 30 juin 2018)
est disponible sur le site internet :
www.finance.hermes.com
ou sur simple demande adressée par courrier à :
Hermès International
Direction de la Communication Financière
13-15 rue de la Ville L'Evêque
75008 Paris





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hermès International via Globenewswire
