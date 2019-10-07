Connexion
HIGHCO

(HCO)
07/10 15:09:34
5.38 EUR   -0.37%
HIGHCO : Shareholding as 30-09-19

07/10/2019 | 14:07

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
September 30, 201922 421 3321 612 29524 725 13323 112 838
August 31, 201922 421 3321 556 59224 725 33223 168 740
July 31, 201922 421 3321 552 10124 648 29623 096 195
June 30, 201922 421 3321 541 70124 488 29622 946 595
May 31, 201922 421 3321 518 26524 488 29622 970 031
April 30, 201922 421 3321 494 27624 488 29622 994 020
March 31, 201922 421 3321 728 92724 490 29622 761 369
February 28, 201922 421 3321 725 00724 490 29622 765 289
January 31, 201922 421 3321 709 85324 490 29622 780 443
December 31, 201822 421 3321 718 05324 490 29622 772 243

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for the “long only” DSS, HighCo has more than 750 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                                         Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director                                                                Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                                                 +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com                                                              c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publication take place after market close.

Q3 and 9-months 2019 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 16 October 2019
2019 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 January 2020

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT). 
ISIN: FR0000054231 
Reuters: HIGH.PA 
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 94,4 M
EBIT 2019 16,3 M
Résultat net 2019 9,04 M
Trésorerie 2019 58,9 M
Rendement 2019 2,96%
PER 2019 12,9x
PER 2020 12,1x
VE / CA2019 0,57x
VE / CA2020 0,48x
Capitalisation 113 M
Tendances analyse technique HIGHCO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,88  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,40  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 16,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cécile Collina-Hue Chairman-Management Board
Richard Caillat Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Butin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Biderman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gérard De Bartillat Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HIGHCO22.31%123
OMNICOM GROUP5.16%17 032
WPP GROUP15.02%15 801
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.06%11 658
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%10 780
DENTSU INC.-19.91%9 923
