Stratégie du fonds géré par HMG FINANCE Le fonds a pour objectif de réaliser une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small, sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans.

Performances du fonds : HMG Découvertes C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +15.32% +4.47% +3.94% +5.26% +14.68% +12.1% +108.17% Catégorie 16.36% 2.79% 2.13% 4.61% 11.9% -3.66% - Indice 21.45% 1.08% 3.6% 7.51% 19.58% 24% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais HMG Découvertes C 15.32% 12.10% 65M EUR 2.35% HMG Découvertes D A/I 16.21% 14.91% NC 61M EUR 1.5%

