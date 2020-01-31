Connexion
Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro B       FR0010529727

HOTTINGUER OBLIGATION COURT TERME EURO B
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 17/02
108442.41 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par MESSIEURS HOTTINGUER & CIE GESTION PRIVÉ
La SICAV a pour objectif de rechercher d'une performance supérieure à un indice composite (80% l'EONIA capitalisé et 20 % Bloomberg Barclays Pan-European Aggregate: 1-3 Years Total Return Index Unhedged EUR), après prise en compte des frais, grâce à une gestion flexible d'allocation d'actifs et un portefeuille composé principalement en instruments de taux d'intérêt.
Performances du fonds : Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro B
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.11% +0.1% +0.22% +0.22% +0.47% -0.27% +8.44%
Catégorie 0.21% 0.23% 0.27% 0.02% 1.06% 0.13% -
Indice 0.13% 0.17% 0.08% -0.25% 0.46% 0.09% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro B0.11%-0.27%4M EUR0.3%
Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro A0.11%-0.28%144M EUR0.9%
Gestion
Société de gestion Messieurs Hottinguer & Cie Gestion Privé
Date de création 05-11-2007

Gérant Depuis
Florent Grivory 02-07-2004
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 05-11-2007
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Diversifiées Court Terme
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 80%
-BBgBarc Pan Euro Agg 1-3 Yr TR EUR 20%
Actifs nets de la part 4 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes Arcade Finance
Volatilité au 31-01-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 0.2%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.35
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.27%
