|Stratégie du fonds géré par MESSIEURS HOTTINGUER & CIE GESTION PRIVÉ
La SICAV a pour objectif de rechercher d'une performance supérieure à un indice composite (80% l'EONIA capitalisé et 20 % Bloomberg Barclays Pan-European Aggregate: 1-3 Years Total Return Index Unhedged EUR), après prise en compte des frais, grâce à une gestion flexible d'allocation d'actifs et un portefeuille composé principalement en instruments de taux d'intérêt.
|Performances du fonds : Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro B
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.11%
|+0.1%
|+0.22%
|+0.22%
|+0.47%
|-0.27%
|+8.44%
|Catégorie
0.21%
0.23%
0.27%
0.02%
1.06%
0.13%
-
|Indice
0.13%
|0.17%
|0.08%
|-0.25%
0.46%
0.09%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Diversifiées Court Terme
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|05-11-2007
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations EUR Diversifiées Court Terme
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 80%
-BBgBarc Pan Euro Agg 1-3 Yr TR EUR 20%
Actifs nets de la part
|4 M EUR au 31-01-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Arcade Finance
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|0.2%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|1.35
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-0.27%