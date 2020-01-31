Stratégie du fonds géré par MESSIEURS HOTTINGUER & CIE GESTION PRIVÉ La SICAV a pour objectif de rechercher d'une performance supérieure à un indice composite (80% l'EONIA capitalisé et 20 % Bloomberg Barclays Pan-European Aggregate: 1-3 Years Total Return Index Unhedged EUR), après prise en compte des frais, grâce à une gestion flexible d'allocation d'actifs et un portefeuille composé principalement en instruments de taux d'intérêt.

Performances du fonds : Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro B

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.11% +0.1% +0.22% +0.22% +0.47% -0.27% +8.44% Catégorie 0.21% 0.23% 0.27% 0.02% 1.06% 0.13% - Indice 0.13% 0.17% 0.08% -0.25% 0.46% 0.09% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro B 0.11% -0.27% 4M EUR 0.3% Hottinguer Obligation Court Terme Euro A 0.11% -0.28% 144M EUR 0.9%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.