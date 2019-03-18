Connexion
IDI : Déclaration mensuelle des opérations réalisées par IDI sur ses propres titres - février 2019

18/03/2019 | 11:12

iidi  INVESTIR EN PRIVATE EQUITY

Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 28 février 2019

(Article L. 233-8 II du Code de Commerce
et les articles 221-1 et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'AMF)

Paris, le 18 mars 2019 - Au 28 février 2019 le capital de l'IDI s'établit comme suit :

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 7 221 562
Nombre total de droits de vote brut 13 147 074
Nombre total de droits de vote net* 13 107 909

* Nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions - actions privées du droit de vote

  

Contact investisseurs :
Tatiana Nourissat
Tél. : + 33 1 55 27 80 00
E-mail : t.nourissat@idi.fr



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: IDI via Globenewswire
