IDI : Déclaration mensuelle des opérations réalisées par IDI sur ses propres titres - février 2019

iidi INVESTIR EN PRIVATE EQUITY

Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 28 février 2019

(Article L. 233-8 II du Code de Commerce

et les articles 221-1 et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'AMF)

Paris, le 18 mars 2019 - Au 28 février 2019 le capital de l'IDI s'établit comme suit :

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 7 221 562 Nombre total de droits de vote brut 13 147 074 Nombre total de droits de vote net* 13 107 909

* Nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions - actions privées du droit de vote

Contact investisseurs :

Tatiana Nourissat

Tél. : + 33 1 55 27 80 00

E-mail : t.nourissat@idi.fr

