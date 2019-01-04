INGENICO GROUP : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

INGENICO GROUP

Société Anonyme au capital de 63 144 527 euros

Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle

75015 Paris

RCS Paris : 317 218 758

Paris, le 4 janvier 2019

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société INGENICO GROUP à Rothschild Martin Maurel, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 9.023.494,00 €

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 9.084.894,00 €

Paris, 4 January 2019

HALF-YEARLY STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

The liquidity account related to the liquidity contract entered into by Ingenico Group with Rothschild showed the following assets as of December 31, 2018:

- 0 share

- 9,023,494.00 €

On the most recent interim balance sheet, dated June 30, 2018, the liquidity account showed the following assets:

- 0 share

- 9,084,894.00 €

