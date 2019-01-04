Connexion
INGENICO GROUP : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

04/01/2019 | 18:01

INGENICO GROUP
Société Anonyme au capital de 63 144 527 euros
Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle
75015 Paris
RCS Paris : 317 218 758

Paris, le 4 janvier 2019

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société INGENICO GROUP  à Rothschild Martin Maurel, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 9.023.494,00 €

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- 0 titre

- 9.084.894,00 €

............

Paris, 4 January 2019

HALF-YEARLY STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

The liquidity account related to the liquidity contract entered into by Ingenico Group with Rothschild showed the following assets as of December 31, 2018:

- 0 share

- 9,023,494.00 €

On the most recent interim balance sheet, dated June 30, 2018, the liquidity account showed the following assets:

- 0 share

- 9,084,894.00 €



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire
