Innate Pharma : KOL webcast and conference call (on Tuesday, December 4, at 5pm CET)

Pierre Dodion, Chief Medical Officer, Innate Pharma, will be joined by Prof. Martine Bagot, Head of Dermatology Department at the Saint Louis Hospital, Paris and lead investigator of the study, for a live webcast and conference call with a Q&A session on Tuesday, December 4 at 5pm CET to discuss the announcement.

The presentation and access to the live webcast will be available at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/229ej2mw

Participants can also join the conference call using the following dial-in numbers:

Location Purpose Phone number France Participant +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 United Kingdom Participant +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States Participant +1 929-477-0324 Standard International Access Participant 0800 279 7204

The participation code is: 4535688

An audio replay file will be made available after the session via Innate Pharma's website: www.innate-pharma.com