Innate Pharma : KOL webcast and conference call (on Tuesday, December 4, at 5pm CET)

03/12/2018 | 18:07

Pierre Dodion, Chief Medical Officer, Innate Pharma, will be joined by Prof. Martine Bagot, Head of Dermatology Department at the Saint Louis Hospital, Paris and lead investigator of the study, for a live webcast and conference call with a Q&A session on Tuesday, December 4 at 5pm CET to discuss the announcement.

The presentation and access to the live webcast will be available at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/229ej2mw

Participants can also join the conference call using the following dial-in numbers:

Location

Purpose

Phone number

France

Participant

+33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

United Kingdom

Participant

+44 (0)330 336 9411

United States

Participant

+1 929-477-0324

Standard International Access

Participant

0800 279 7204

The participation code is: 4535688

An audio replay file will be made available after the session via Innate Pharma's website: www.innate-pharma.com

La Sté Innate Pharma SA a publié ce contenu, le 04 décembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le03 décembre 2018 17:07:01 UTC.

