INSTALLUX S.A. : Avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel 2018 de la société INSTALLUX est consultable à l'adresse suivante :

http://www.worldreginfo.com/rd/idefault.asp?uid=%7b5A3E8E6C-26B0-4842-BE01-95E8548428A5%7d

