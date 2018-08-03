Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Installux    STAL   FR0000060451

INSTALLUX (STAL)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

INSTALLUX S.A. : Avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
03/08/2018 | 18:01

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel 2018 de la société INSTALLUX est consultable à l'adresse suivante :  
http://www.worldreginfo.com/rd/idefault.asp?uid=%7b5A3E8E6C-26B0-4842-BE01-95E8548428A5%7d



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INSTALLUX S.A. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur INSTALLUX
18:01INSTALLUX S.A. : Avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018
GL
25/07INSTALLUX : Publications périodiques - Sociétés commerciales et industrielles - ..
CO
30/06INSTALLUX : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
20/06INSTALLUX : Détachement de dividende final
FA
14/06INSTALLUX S.A. : Avis de mise à disposition du Finances Info n° 64 de juin 2018
GL
14/06INSTALLUX : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
14/06INSTALLUX : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
14/06INSTALLUX : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
24/05INSTALLUX S.A. : avis de mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'AG d..
GL
09/05INSTALLUX : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
Plus d'actualités
Données financières (€)
Graphique INSTALLUX
Durée : Période :
Installux : Graphique analyse technique Installux | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INSTALLUX
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne
Nombre d'Analystes
Objectif de cours Moyen -
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -100%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christian Canty Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sylvaine Moyne Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Christophe Canty Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Costaille Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Nicole Canquery Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INSTALLUX-10.84%131
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC-30.91%2 807
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP-9.31%1 860
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.14%1 409
ARBONIA AG3.63%1 178
PGT INNOVATIONS INC4.75%1 177
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
257 074 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.