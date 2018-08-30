Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Intervest Offices & Warehouses    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES (INTO)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : La société immobilière réglementée institutionnelle Genk Green Logistics nv a été créée aujourd'hui devant notaire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
30/08/2018 | 18:01

Intervest Offices & Warehouses crée en collaboration avec Group Machiels, Genk Green Logistics nv en vue du redéveloppement de la zone B de l'ancien site Ford en un projet state-of-the-art d'environ 250.000 m².

Communiqué de presse complet:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHO
18:01INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : La société immobilière réglementée institutionn..
GL
30/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Rapport financier semestriel du conseil d'admin..
GL
25/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV : publication des résultats semestriels
09/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : & Warehouses acquiert un deuxième site logistiq..
GL
30/06INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Rapport Semestriel
CO
28/06INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : & Warehouses acquiert un centre de distribution..
GL
14/06INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : La stratégie de réorientation d’Intervest..
PU
14/06INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : La stratégie de réorientation d'Intervest dans ..
GL
25/05INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : & Warehouses franchit une prochaine étape dans ..
GL
22/05INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Résultat du dividende optionnel en actions pour..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Résultat net 2018 41,0 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 6,07%
PER 2018 -
PER 2019
Capi. / CA 2018 0
Capi. / CA 2019 0
Capitalisation 436 M
Graphique INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES
Durée : Période :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses : Graphique analyse technique Intervest Offices & Warehouses | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,5 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,3%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Paul Sols Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Blumberg Chairman
Inge Tas Chief Financial Officer
Stijn van den Abbeele Head-Technical
Christian Jan Maria Peeters Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES2.49%510
EQUINIX INC-3.78%34 640
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST8.96%25 618
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 157
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.63%17 133
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-1.68%14 721
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
261 274 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.