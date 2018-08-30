Intervest Offices & Warehouses : La société immobilière réglementée institutionnelle Genk Green Logistics nv a été créée aujourd'hui devant notaire

Intervest Offices & Warehouses crée en collaboration avec Group Machiels, Genk Green Logistics nv en vue du redéveloppement de la zone B de l'ancien site Ford en un projet state-of-the-art d'environ 250.000 m².

