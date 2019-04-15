Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ipsen    IPN   FR0010259150

IPSEN

(IPN)
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 15/04 14:31:46
123.6 EUR   +1.06%
13:25IPSEN : Test publication info reglementées
PU
09/04IPSEN : Test publication FR 14h25
PU
09/04IPSEN : Test publication 14h17
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Ipsen : Test publication info reglementées

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
15/04/2019 | 13:25

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages, and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including versions of Lorem Ipsum.

La Sté Ipsen SA a publié ce contenu, le 15 avril 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le15 avril 2019 11:24:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur IPSEN
13:25IPSEN : Test publication info reglementées
PU
09/04IPSEN : Test publication FR 14h25
PU
09/04IPSEN : Test publication 14h17
PU
09/04IPSEN : Why do we use it?
PU
02/04CORP FR 14 : 30
PU
01/04CORP FR PR (16 : 50 UK time)
PU
15/03CORP FR. PUBLISH NOW AGAIN FOR GOOD : 55
PU
14/03CORP FR. PUBLISH DATE TIME SET FOR 1 : 40 UK time. Schedule button pressed at 13..
PU
11/03STRATÉGIE : Barclays réhabilite un équipementier automobile français
08/03IPSEN : Corp FR publish now
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IPSEN
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 2 594 M
EBIT 2019 756 M
Résultat net 2019 508 M
Trésorerie 2019 161 M
Rendement 2019 0,94%
PER 2019 19,71
PER 2020 17,16
VE / CA 2019 3,89x
VE / CA 2020 3,40x
Capitalisation 10 250 M
Graphique IPSEN
Durée : Période :
Ipsen : Graphique analyse technique Ipsen | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IPSEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 140 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
David D. Meek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexandre P. LeBeaut Chief Scientific Officer
Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IPSEN8.37%11 552
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.37%360 033
PFIZER-4.44%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.51%234 059
NOVARTIS9.03%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 233
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par