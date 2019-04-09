Connexion
IPSEN

(IPN)
  Rapport  
09/04 16:12:48
123.5 EUR   -0.56%
Ipsen : Why do we use it?

09/04/2019 | 14:30

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout. The point of using Lorem Ipsum is that it has a more-or-less normal distribution of letters, as opposed to using 'Content here, content here', making it look like readable English. Many desktop publishing packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for 'lorem ipsum' will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. Various versions have evolved over the years, sometimes by accident, sometimes on purpose (injected humour and the like).

La Sté Ipsen SA a publié ce contenu, le 09 avril 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le09 avril 2019 12:29:02 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2019 2 594 M
EBIT 2019 756 M
Résultat net 2019 508 M
Trésorerie 2019 161 M
Rendement 2019 0,94%
PER 2019 19,81
PER 2020 17,25
VE / CA 2019 3,91x
VE / CA 2020 3,42x
Capitalisation 10 300 M
Graphique IPSEN
Durée : Période :
Ipsen : Graphique analyse technique Ipsen | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IPSEN
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 140 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
David D. Meek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc M. P. de Garidel Non-Executive Chairman
Aymeric Le Chatelier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexandre P. LeBeaut Chief Scientific Officer
Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IPSEN10.06%11 602
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.53%362 616
NOVARTIS3.07%241 899
PFIZER-1.51%239 505
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.76%236 679
MERCK AND COMPANY5.94%208 950
