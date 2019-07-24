Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ipsos    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS

(IPS)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Ipsos : Unveils New Look

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
24/07/2019 | 22:31

Paris, July 24th 2019 – Ipsos, the third largest market and opinion research company in the world, today revealed a new brand identity and campaign that focuses on the companies and organisations’ need for reliable data and knowledge-based decision-making.

With an assertive narrative and bold design, Ipsos highlights its True Understanding of Society, Markets and People in an era of relentless change, exponential data and accelerated competition. The campaign, “Be Sure”, illustrates how clients’ can navigate easier in a rapid changing world, making faster, smarter and bolder decisions thanks to the knowledge provided by accurate and relevant information.

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.  Its research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Ipsos’ 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Ipsos’ tag-line, “Game Changers”, summarises the company’s ambition to help its 5,000 clients to navigate more easily the deeply changing world.

"In our world of rapid change, the need for reliable information to make confident decisions has never been greater.
At Ipsos we believe our clients need more than a data supplier, they need a partner who can produce accurate and relevant information and turn it into actionable truth. 
This is why our passionately curious experts not only provide the most precise measurement, but shape it to provide True Understanding of Society, Markets and People.
To do this we use the best of science, technology and know-how and apply the principles of security, simplicity, speed and substance to everything we do. 
So that our clients can act faster, smarter and bolder. 
Ultimately, success comes down to a simple truth: 

YOU ACT BETTER WHEN YOU ARE SURE."

Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman and CEO  

To view the new brand identity and campaign, visit our website: https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/about-us

 

Pièce jointe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur IPSOS
23:30IPSOS : confirme ses objectifs après une baisse de 24% du bénéfice au S1
DJ
22:43IPSOS : Investment in leading feedback technology to promote technological innov..
GL
22:31IPSOS : Unveils New Look
GL
22:08IPSOS : Résultats semestriels 2019
GL
09:09Les valeurs à suivre mercredi 24 juillet 2019 à Paris -
AO
06:00Agenda economique du mercredi 24 juillet
RE
22/07Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Semaine du lundi 22 juillet 2019
AO
11/07IPSOS : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité - juin 2019
GL
01/07IPSOS : Détachement de dividende final
FA
13/06IPSOS : Polaris CM s'allège au capital
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur IPSOS
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 1 968 M
EBIT 2019 191 M
Résultat net 2019 125 M
Dette 2019 531 M
Rendement 2019 3,99%
PER 2019 8,22x
PER 2020 7,74x
VE / CA2019 0,78x
VE / CA2020 0,72x
Capitalisation 1 008 M
Graphique IPSOS
Durée : Période :
Ipsos : Graphique analyse technique Ipsos | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique IPSOS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,29  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,15  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 64,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,97%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Didier Michel Truchot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judith Passingham CEO-Interactive Services & Operations
Laurence Stoclet Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Neville Rademeyer Global Chief Information Officer
Carlo Stokx Deputy CEO-Innovation and technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IPSOS9.79%1 096
OMNICOM GROUP9.64%17 413
WPP GROUP9.38%14 372
PUBLICIS GROUPE-12.14%11 411
INTERPUBLIC GROUP8.77%8 685
JCDECAUX5.79%6 158
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par