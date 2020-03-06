IRPC Public : Publication of Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website

(Translation) No. 045/2020 6 March 2020 Subject: Publication of Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure: Protective Measures against the COVID-2019 at AGM 2020

The Board of Directors of IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") had resolved to hold 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, 7 April 2020 at 14.30 hrs. at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900.

In compliance with Corporate Good Governance, the Company has posted the Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and the relevant documents on the Company's website: www.irpc.co.th, from 6 March 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly. Yours sincerely,

- Arisara Suthasut -

(Miss Arisara Suthasut)

Executive Vice President,

Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7999