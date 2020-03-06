IRPC Public : Publication of Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website

Connexion
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
06/03/2020 | 17:49

(Translation)

No. 045/2020

6 March 2020

Subject:

Publication of Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on

the Company's website

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure:

Protective Measures against the COVID-2019 at AGM 2020

The Board of Directors of IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") had resolved to hold 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, 7 April 2020 at 14.30 hrs. at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900.

In compliance with Corporate Good Governance, the Company has posted the Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and the relevant documents on the Company's website: www.irpc.co.th, from 6 March 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly. Yours sincerely,

- Arisara Suthasut -

(Miss Arisara Suthasut)

Executive Vice President,

Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7999

แนวทางปฏิบัติตนสำหรับผูŒเขŒาร‹วมประชุมสามัญผูŒถือหุŒนปร กรณีการแพร‹ระบาดของไวรัสโคโรนา 2019 (COVID-19)

µÒÁ·ÕèÁÕ¡ÒÃá¾Ã‹ÃÐºÒ´¢Í§äÇÃÑÊâ¤âÃ¹Ò 2019 (COVID-19) ºÃÔÉÑ·Ï ÁÕ¤ÇÒÁË‹Ç§ãÂ µ‹ÍÊ¶Ò¹¡ÒÃ³´Ñ§¡Å‹ÒÇ¨Ö§¢Íá¨Œ§ãËŒ·ÃÒº¶Ö§á¹Ç·Ò§»¯ÔºÑµÔ ´Ñ§¹Õé

  1. ¼ÙŒ¶×ÍËØŒ¹ÊÒÁÒÃ¶»‡Í§¡Ñ¹µ¹àÍ§ä´Œâ´Â¡ÒÃÅŒÒ§Á×ÍÍÂ‹Ò§ÊÁèÓàÊÁÍ´ŒÇÂÊºÙ‹ËÃ×ÍáÍÅ¡ÍÎÍÅ ÃÑº»Ã ÍÒËÒÃ·Õè»ÃØ§ÊØ¡ áÅÐÊÇÁãÊ‹Ë¹ŒÒ¡Ò¡Í¹ÒÁÑÂ ¡çÊÒÁÒÃ¶ª‹ÇÂÅ´¤ÇÒÁàÊÕèÂ§¨Ò¡¡ÒÃµÔ´àª×éÍä´Œ ÍÂ‹Ò§äÃ¡ç ºÃÔÉÑ·Ï ä´Œ¨Ñ´àµÃÕÂÁáÍÅ¡ÍÎÍÅà¨ÅÅŒÒ§Á×ÍäÇŒºÃÔ¡ÒÃ·‹Ò¹¼ÙŒ¶×ÍËØŒ¹µÒÁ¨Ø´µ‹Ò§ æ ºÃÔàÇ³Ê¶Ò¹·Õè»ÃÐ
  2. ¼ÙŒ¶×ÍËØŒ¹·ÕèÍÂÙ‹ã¹¡ÅØ‹ÁàÊÕèÂ§ àª‹¹ à¾Ôè§à´Ô¹·Ò§ä»-¡ÅÑº¨Ò¡»ÃÐà·È¡ÅØ‹ÁàÊÕèÂ§ (µÒÁ»ÃÐ¡ÒÈ¢ ÊÒ¸ÒÃ³ÊØ¢) ËÃ×ÍÁÕÍÒ¡ÒÃà¡ÕèÂÇ¡Ñº·Ò§à´Ô¹ËÒÂã¨ ÊÒÁÒÃ¶ÁÍº©Ñ¹·ÐãËŒ¼ÙŒÍ×è¹ËÃ×Í¡ÃÃÁ¡ÒÃÍÔÊÃÐ¢Í§ºÃÔÉ à¢ŒÒÃ‹ÇÁ»ÃÐªØÁâ´ÂÊ‹§Ë¹Ñ§Ê×ÍÁÍº©Ñ¹·ÐáÅÐàÍ¡ÊÒÃËÃ×ÍËÅÑ¡°Ò¹ÁÒÂÑ§ºÃÔÉÑ·Ï ¡‹Í¹ÇÑ¹»ÃÐªØÁÅ‹Ç§Ë¹ŒÒÍÂ‹ 1 ÇÑ¹ ÁÒ·ÕèÊÓ¹Ñ¡¡Ô¨¡ÒÃÍ§¤¡Ã ºÃÔÉÑ· äÍÍÒÃ¾Õ«Õ ¨Ó¡Ñ´ (ÁËÒª¹) àÅ¢·Õè 555/2 ÈÙ¹ÂàÍ¹à¹ÍÃÂÕè¤Í ÍÒ¤ÒÃ ºÕ ªÑé¹ 10 ¶¹¹ÇÔÀÒÇ´ÕÃÑ§ÊÔµ á¢Ç§¨µØ¨Ñ¡Ã à¢µ¨µØ¨Ñ¡Ã ¡ÃØ§à·¾ÁËÒ¹¤Ã 10900
  3. ºÃÔÉÑ·Ï ¨Ð¨Ñ´µÑé§¨Ø´¤Ñ´¡ÃÍ§¾ÃŒÍÁ·Ñé§ÍØ»¡Ã³µ‹Ò§æ ºÃÔàÇ³´ŒÒ¹Ë¹ŒÒËŒÍ§»ÃÐªØÁ ¡Ã³Õ·Õè¾º¼Ù µŒÍ§¢ÍÊ§Ç¹ÊÔ·¸Ôìã¹¡ÒÃà¢ŒÒä»ã¹ËŒÍ§»ÃÐªØÁ â´Â·‹Ò¹ÊÒÁÒÃ¶ÁÍº©Ñ¹·ÐãËŒ¼ÙŒÍ×è¹ËÃ×Í¡ÃÃÁ¡ÒÃÍÔÊÃÐ¢Í§º à¢ŒÒÃ‹ÇÁ»ÃÐªØÁá·¹ä´Œ

จ�งเร�ยนมาเพ�่อทราบและขอความร‹วมมือในการปฏิบัติตามมาตรการดังกล‹าวอย‹างเคร‹ง

COVID-19

Protective Measures against the COVID-2019 at AGM 2020

As the new coronavirus disease outbreaks have been sprawling across several countries, all AGM 2020 attendants are required to protect themselves and also help prevent wider spreading of the viruses and other infections as follows:

  1. Frequently wash your hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, eat only well-cooked food, and wear a facemask; however, sanitizer gels will be prepared at the Meeting place.
  2. Shareholders, who either are now in or have recently returned from areas (in the declared countries by the Ministry of Public Health) during the past 14 days, where COVID-19 has been prevalent or are having such respiratory symptoms as fever, coughs and dicult breathing, etc, prior to the meeting's day, must grant a proxy to another person, or to a Company's independent director to vote on your behalf by lling up a proxy form submitted together with required evidences and sending to the Corporate Aairs Oce, IRPC Public Company Limited, No. 555/2, Energy Complex, Building B, 10th Floor, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Khwaeng Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900.
  3. A thermal scanner will be installed at the entrance to screen every participant before entering the meeting room. Those detected with a body temperature of over 37.5 will be barred from joining the meeting, but can appoint a proxy at the site, using a form together with required documents.

Please strictly follow the guidance above and thank you so much for your active co-operation.

La Sté IRPC pcl a publié ce contenu, le 06 mars 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le06 mars 2020 16:48:03 UTC.

