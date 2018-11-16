Itesoft : 16 novembre 2018 – Formulaire de vote assemblée générale du 14 décembre 2018

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE du 14 décembre 2018 à 14 H 30 au siège social :Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470 AIMARGUES ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING December 14, 2018 at 14.30 p.m. at registered office: Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470 AIMARGUES

Société Anonyme au capital de 368.029,68 €

Public limited Company with a registered capital of 368.029,68 € Siège Social / Registered Office : Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia

30470 AIMARGUES 330 265 323 R.C.S. NÎMES

12 décembre 2018

solidarité,ilestinforméparsonmandataire detoutfaitluipermettantdemesurerlerisquequecedernierpoursuiveun intérêt autre que le sien.

Cetteinformation portenotammentsurlefaitquelemandataire ou,lecaséchéant,lapersonnepourlecomptede laquelleilagit:

1°Contrôle,ausensdel'article L.233-3,lasociétédontl'assembléeestappeléeà seréunir; 2°Estmembredel'organe degestion,d'administration oudesurveillancedecettesociétéoud'unepersonnequi lacontrôleausensdel'article L.233-3; 3°Estemployé par cettesociétéoupar unepersonne quilacontrôleausensdel'article L.233-3;

4° Estcontrôlé ou exerce l'une des fonctions mentionnées au 2° ou au 3° dans une personne ouuneentitécontrôlée parunepersonnequicontrôlelasociété,ausensdel'article L.233-3.

Cette information est également délivrée lorsqu'il existe un lien familial entre le mandataire ou, le cas échéant,lapersonnepourlecomptedelaquelleilagit, etunepersonnephysiqueplacéedansl'unedessituationsénuméréesaux1°à4°.

Lorsqu'encoursdemandat, survientl'undesfaitsmentionnésauxalinéasprécédents,lemandataire eninformesansdélaisonmandant.Adéfautpar cedernier deconfirmation expressedumandat, celui-ciestcaduc.

Lacaducité dumandat estnotifiée sansdélai par lemandataireàlasociété.Lesconditionsd'application duprésentarticlesontpréciséespar décretenConseild'Etat."ArticleL.225-106-2duCodedeCommerce

"Toute personne qui procèdeà une sollicitation active de mandats, en proposant directement ou indirectementà un ouplusieursactionnaires, sousquelqueformeetpar quelquemoyenquecesoit,derecevoirprocuration pourles représenterà l'assembléed'une sociétémentionnéeauxtroisièmeetquatrième alinéasdel'article L.225-106,rend

CONDITIONS D'UTILISATION DU FORMULAIRE

(3) POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DEL'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE

(1) GENERALITES

Ils'agitd'unformulaireuniqueprévuparl'articleR225-76duCodedeCommerce.Quellequesoitl'optionchoisie,le ArticleL.225-106 duCodedeCommerce(extrait):signataire estpriéd'inscrire trèsexactement, danslazoneréservéeàceteffet,sesnom(enmajuscules), prénom usueletadresse;sicesindications figurentdéjàsurleformulaire, lesignatairedoitlesvérifieret,éventuellement,lesrectifier.Pourlespersonnesmorales,lesignataire doitrenseignersesnom,prénometqualité.

"Pourtouteprocuration d'un actionnaire sansindication demandataire, leprésidentdel'assembléegénérale émet un vote favorableà l'adoption de projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le conseil d'administration ou le directoire, selon le cas, et un vote défavorableà l'adoption de tous les autres projets de résolution. Pour émettre

Si le signataire n'est pas l'actionnaire (exemple:Administrateur légal, Tuteur, etc.)ildoit mentionner sesnom, toutautrevote,l'actionnaire doitfairechoixd'unmandatairequiacceptedevoterdanslesensindiquéparle

mandant".(4)POUVOIRÀUNEPERSONNEDÉNOMMÉEArticleL.225-106duCodedeCommerce(extrait):

"I-Unactionnairepeutsefairereprésenterparunautreactionnaire,parsonconjointouparlepartenaireavec lequelil aconclu un pacte civil desolidarité.Ilpeutenoutresefairereprésenterpartouteautrepersonnephysiqueoumoraledesonchoix: 1°Lorsquelesactionsdelasociétésontadmisesauxnégociations surunmarchéréglementé; 2°Lorsquelesactionsdelasociétésontadmisesauxnégociations surunsystèmemultilatéral denégociationquisesoumetaux dispositions législatives ou réglementaires visantà protéger lesinvestisseurscontre lesopérations d'initiés, les manipulations de cours etladiffusion de fausses informations dans les conditions prévuesparle règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, figurant sur une liste arrêtéeparl'autorité dans des conditions fixéespar sonrèglementgénéral, etquelesstatutsleprévoient.

II - Lemandat ainsi que,lecaséchéant,sarévocation sontécritsetcommuniquésàlasociété.Lesconditionsd'application duprésentalinéasontpréciséespardécretenConseild'Etat.

III -Avant chaque réunion de l'assemblée générale des actionnaires, le président du conseil d'administration ou le directoire, selonlecas,peutorganiser laconsultationdesactionnaires mentionnésà l'articleL.225-102permettrededésignerunouplusieursmandatairespourlesreprésenterà l'assemblée générale conformément auxdispositionsduprésentarticle.

publiquesapolitiquedevote.

Ellepeutégalement rendre publiques sesintentions devotesurlesprojets derésolution présentésà l'assemblée. Elle exercealors,pourtouteprocuration reçuesansinstructionsdevote,unvoteconformeauxintentionsdevoteainsi renduespubliques.

Lesconditionsd'application duprésentarticlesontpréciséespar décretenConseild'Etat."ArticleL.225-106-3 duCodedeCommerce

"Le tribunal de commerce dans le ressort duquellasociétéason siège social peut,à lademande du mandant et pour une durée qui ne saurait excéder trois ans, priver le mandataire du droit de participer en cette qualitéà toute assemblée delasociété concernée en cas de non-respect de l'obligation d'information prévue aux troisièmeà septièmealinéasdel'article L.225-106-1 oudesdispositionsdel'article L.225-106-2.Letribunal peutdéciderlapublication de cettedécision aux frais du mandataire.

Letribunal peutprononcer lesmêmessanctionsà l'égarddumandatairesurdemandedelasociétéencasdenon-respectdesdispositionsdel'article L.225-106-2."

Cetteconsultation estobligatoire lorsque, lesstatutsayantétémodifiésenapplication del'article L.225-23 oude l'article L.225-71, l'assembléegénéraleordinairedoitnommerauconseild'administration ouauconseildesurveillance, selon le cas, un ou des salariés actionnaires ou membres des conseils de surveillance des fonds communsdeplacement d'entreprise détenantdesactionsdelasociété.Cetteconsultation estégalementobligatoirelorsquel'assembléegénérale extraordinaire doit seprononcer surunemodification desstatutsenapplication de l'article L.225-23 ou de l'article L.225-71. Lesclausescontraires aux dispositions des alinéas précédents sont réputéesnonécrites".

ArticleL.225-106-1 duCodedeCommerce"Lorsque,danslescasprévusauxtroisièmeetquatrièmealinéasduIdel'article L.225-106, l'actionnaire sefaitreprésenterparunepersonneautrequesonconjoint oulepartenaire aveclequelilaconcluunpacte civil de

prénometlaqualitéenlaquelleilsigneleformulairedevote.

Leformulaire adressé pour une assemblée vaut pour les assemblées successives convoquées avec le mêmeordre dujour (article R225-77alinéa3duCodedeCommerce).

Letexte des résolutions figure dans le dossier de convocation joint au présent formulaire (articleR225-81 du Code deCommerce).Nepasutiliseràlafois«Jevotepar correspondance »et«Jedonne pouvoir »(ArticleR225-81CodedeCommerce).Laversionfrançaisedecedocumentfaitfoi.

(2)VOTEPARCORRESPONDANCE

ArticleL.225-107duCodedeCommerce(extrait):

"Toutactionnaire peutvoterparcorrespondance, aumoyend'unformulairedontlesmentionssontfixéespardécretenConseil d'Etat. Lesdispositions contraires desstatutssontréputéesnonécrites. Pourlecalculduquorum,iln'esttenucomptequedesformulairesquiontétéreçusparlasociétéavantlaréunion del'assemblée,danslesconditionsdedélaisfixéspardécretenConseild'Etat.

Lesformulaires nedonnant aucun sensdevoteouexprimant uneabstention sontconsidérés comme desvotesnégatifs."䚚㻌Sivousdésirezvoterparcorrespondance, vousdevezobligatoirement noircir lacase"jevoteparcorrespondance" au recto.

Dans ce cas,ilvous est demandé:•Pourlesprojetsderésolutionsproposésouagréésparl'Organe deDirection:

-soitdevoter"oui"pourl'ensembledesrésolutionsennenoircissantaucunecase.

-soitdevoter"non" oudevous"abstenir" (cequiéquivautà voter"non") surcertainesousurtouteslesrésolutions ennoircissantindividuellement lescasescorrespondantes.

•Pour les projets de résolutions non agrééesparl'Organe de Direction, de voter résolutionparrésolution en noircissantlacasecorrespondantà votrechoix.

Enoutre, pour le cas où des amendements aux résolutions présentées ou des résolutions nouvelles seraient déposées lors de l'assemblée,ilvous est demandé d'opter entre3solutions (pouvoir au Président de l'assembléegénérale, abstentionoupouvoirà personnedénommée),ennoircissantlacasecorrespondantà votrechoix.

Silesinformations contenuessurceformulaire sontutiliséespour unfichier nominatif informatisé, ellessontsoumisesauxprescriptions delaloin°78-17du6janvier 1978 modifiée, encequiconcernenotammentledroitd'accèsetderectification pouvantêtreexercéparl'intéresséauprèsdesonteneurdecompte.

civilunionwith,heorsheisinformedbytheproxyofanyeventenabling himorhertomeasuretheriskthatthe latterpursueaninterestotherthanhisorhers.Thisinformation relatesinparticular totheeventthattheproxyor,

FORMTERMSANDCONDITIONS

(3)PROXYTOTHECHAIRMANOFTHEGENERALMEETINGArticleL.225-106 duCodedeCommerce(extract):

(1)GENERALINFORMATIONThis is the sole form pursuant to Article R225-76 du Code de Commerce. Whichever option is used, thesignatoryinformation is already supplied, please verify and correctifnecessary.

should write his/her exact name and addressincapital lettersinthe space provided e.g.alegal guardian:ifthis "In the case of any power of representation given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the chairman of thegeneralasthecasemaybe,thepersononbehalfofwhomitacts: meeting shall issueavoteinfavor of adoptingadraft resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of Directorsor 1°Controls,withinthemeaningofarticle L.233-3, thecompany whosegeneral meetinghastomeet;

Ifthesignatory isalegalentity,thesignatoryshouldindicatehis/herfullnameandthecapacityinwhichheisentitledto the Management board, as the case may be, and a vote against adopting any other draft resolutions.To issue anyother2°Ismemberofthemanagementboard, administration orsupervisoryboard ofthecompanyorapersonwhichsign on the legal entity's behalf. If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g.alegal guardian), please specify yourfull vote,theshareholdermustappointaproxywhoagreestovoteinthemannerindicatedbyhisprincipal".

controlsitwithinthemeaningofarticle L.233-3; 3°Isemployed bythecompanyorapersonwhichcontrolsitwithinthemeaningofarticle L.233-3; 4°Iscontrolledorcarriesoutoneofthefunctionsmentionedwiththe2°orthe3°inapersonoranentitycontrolledbyapersonwhocontrolsthecompany, withinthemeaningofarticle L.233-3.

Thisinformation isalsodelivered whenafamilytieexistsbetweentheproxy or,asthecasemaybe,thepersononbehalfofwhomitacts,andanaturalpersonplacedinoneofthesituationsenumeratedfrom1°to4°above. Whenduringtheproxy,oneoftheeventsmentionedinthepreceding subparagraphs occurs,theproxyinformswithoutdelayhisconstituent.Failingbythelattertoconfirm explicitly theproxy, thisoneisnullandvoid.Theterminationoftheproxyisnotified withoutdelaybytheproxytothecompany.

TheconditionsofapplicationofthisarticlearedeterminedbyaConseild'Etatdecree."ArticleL.225-106-2 duCodedeCommerce

"Any personwhoproceedstoanactiverequestofproxy,whileproposingdirectlyorindirectly tooneormoreshareholders,underanyformandbyanymeans,toreceiveproxytorepresentthematthegeneralmeetingofacompany mentionedinthe third and fourth subparagraphsofthe article L. 225-106, shall release its voting policy.

It can also release its voting intentions on the draft resolutions submitted to the general meeting. It exercises then,foranyproxyreceivedwithoutvotinginstructions,avoteinconformitywiththereleasedvotingintentions. TheconditionsofapplicationofthisarticlearedeterminedbyaConseild'Etatdecree."ArticleL.225-106-3 duCodedeCommerce

(4)PROXYTOAMENTIONED PERSON(INDIVIDUAL ORLEGALENTITY)

ArticleL.225-106 duCodedeCommerce(extract):

"I-Ashareholdermayberepresentedbyanothershareholder,byhisorherspouse,orbyhisorherpartnerwhoheorshe has entered intoacivil unionwith.

Heorshecanalsoberepresentedbyanindividualorlegalentityofhisorherchoice: 1°Whenthesharesareadmittedtotradingonaregulatedmarket; 2°When thesharesareadmittedtotrading onamultilateral trading facility which issubjecttothelegislativeandregulatory provisions that protects investors against insider information,pricemanipulation,anddisseminationoffalseinformation asprovidedbythegeneral regulationoftheAutorité desmarchésfinanciers(FrenchFinancial Markets RegulatoryAuthority), included onalistissuedbytheAMF subjecttotheconditionsprovided byitsgeneralregulation,andstatedinthecompany memorandumand articlesofassociation.

II -The proxy as well as its dismissal, as the case may be, must be written and made known to the company.AConseild'Etatdecreespecifiestheimplementationofthepresentparagraph.

III -Before every general meeting, the chairman of the board of directors or the management board, as the casemay be, may organiseaconsultation with the shareholders mentionedinArticle L.225-102 to enable them toappointoneormoreproxies torepresentthematthemeetinginaccordancewiththeprovisionsofthisArticle.Suchaconsultation shall be obligatory where, following the amendmentofthe memorandum and articlesofassociationpursuanttoArticleL.225-23orArticleL.225-71, theordinarygeneralmeetingisrequiredtoappoint

totheboardofdirectorsorthesupervisoryboard, asthecasemaybe,oneormoreshareholderemployeesor"Thecommercial courtofwhich thecompany'shead office fallsunder can, attherequestoftheconstituentand

foraduration which cannot exceed three years, deprive the proxy of the right to take part in this capacity toany

membersofthe supervisory boardofthe company investment funds that holdscompany'sshares. Suchanameandthecapacityinwhichyouaresigning theproxy. Theformsentforonemeetingwillbevalidforallmeetings subsequently convened with thesameagenda (Article R225-77alinéa3duCodedeCommerce).Thetextoftheresolutionsisinthenotificationofthemeetingwhichissentwiththisproxy(ArticleR225-81duCodede Commerce). Pleasedonot use both"Ivotebypost" and"Ihereby appoint" (ArticleR225-81 du Code deCommerce).TheFrenchversionofthisdocumentgoverns;TheEnglishtranslationisforconvenienceonly.

(2) POSTALVOTING FORM

ArticleL.225-107 duCodedeCommerce: "AshareholdercanvotebypostbyusingapostalvotingformdeterminedbyConseild'Etatdecree.Anyothermethodsaredeemedtobeinvalid.

Only theformsreceivedbytheCompany beforetheMeeting, within thetimelimitandconditionsdeterminedbyConseil d'Etat decree, are valid to calculate the quorum.

Theformsgiving novotingdirection orindicating abstentionaredeemedtovoteno."

䚚㻌If you wish to use the postal voting form, you have to shade the box on the frontofthe document: "Ivotebypost".Insuchevent,pleasecomplywiththefollowing instructions:

In this case, please comply with the following instructions:

•For the resolutions proposed or agreed by the Board, you can:

-eithervote"yes" foralltheresolutionsbyleavingtheboxesblank,

-orvote"no"or"abstention"(whichisequivalenttovote"no") byshadingboxesofyourchoice.•FortheresolutionsnotagreedbytheBoard, youcanvoteresolutionbyresolutionbyshadingtheappropriate boxes.

Incaseofamendmentsornewresolutionsduring theshareholdermeeting,youarerequestedtochoosebetween consultation shall also be obligatory whereaspecial shareholders' meeting is required to takeadecision onangeneralmeetingoftherelevantcompanyintheeventofnon-compliancewithmandatoryinformationenvisagedthree possibilities (proxy to the chairmanofthe general meeting, abstention,orproxy toamentioned personamendmenttothememorandumandarticlesofassociationpursuanttoArticleL.225-23 orArticleL.225-71.AnyfromthethirdtoseventhparagraphsofarticleL.225-106-1orwiththeprovisionsofarticleL.225-106-2.The

courtcandecidethepublicationofthisdecisionattheexpensesoftheproxy.

The court can impose the same sanctions towards the proxy on requestofthe companyinthe eventofnon-complianceoftheprovisionsofthearticle L.225-106-2."

clausesthatconflict withtheprovisionsofthepreceding sub-paragraphs shallbedeemednon-existent." ArticleL.225-106-1 duCodedeCommerce

"When,intheeventsenvisagedbythethirdandfourthparagraphsofthearticleL.225-106 I,theshareholderisrepresentedbyapersonotherthanhisorherspouseorhisorherpartnerwhoheorshehasenteredintoa

(individualorlegalentity),byshadingtheappropriatebox.

Ifanyinformationincludedinthisformisusedforacomputerfile,itisprotectedbytheprovisionsofLawNo78-17ofJanuary6,1978 modified, especiallyaboutrightsofaccessandalterationthatcanbeexercisedbyinterestedpartiesnearbytheircustodian.