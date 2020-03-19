Itesoft : 19 Mars 2020 – Formulaire de vote de l'assemblée générale du 24 Avril 2020 0 19/03/2020 | 17:06 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE du 24 avril 2020 à 15 H Société Anonyme au capital de 368 029,68 € ausiège social :Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470AIMARGUES ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING Public limited Company with a registered capital of 368,029.68 € Siège Social / Registered Office : Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia April 24th 2020 at 15 p.m. 30470 AIMARGUES at registered office: Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470 AIMARGUES 330 265 323 R.C.S. NÎMES Oui/ Non/No Oui/ Non/No 3ÏTPMVUJPOTPSEJOBJSFTPSEJOBSZSFTPMVUJPOT Yes Abst/Abs Yes Abst/Abs 10 11 20 avril 2020 ITESOFT Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470 AIMARGUES CONDITIONS D'UTILISATION DU FORMULAIRE (1) GENERALITES (3) POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE solidarité,ilest informé par son mandataire de tout fait lui permettant de mesurer le risque que ce dernier poursuive Il s'agit d'un formulaire unique prévu par l'article R225-76du Code de Commerce. Quelle que soit l'optionchoisie, le Article L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extrait) : un intérêt autre que le sien. signataire est prié d'inscrire très exactement, dans la zone réservée à cet effet, ses nom (en majuscules), prénom usuel et Cette information porte notamment sur le fait que le mandataire ou, le cas échéant, lapersonne pour le compte de "Pour toute procuration d'un actionnaire sans indication de mandataire, le président de l'assemblée générale émet adresse ;si ces indications figurent déjà sur le formulaire, le signataire doit les vérifier et, éventuellement, les rectifier. laquelle ilagit : un vote favorable à l'adoption de projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le conseil d'administration ou le Pour les personnes morales, le signataire doit renseigner sesnom, prénom et qualité. 1°Contrôle, au sens de l'article L. 233-3,lasociété dont l'assemblée est appelée à se réunir ; directoire, selon le cas, et un vote défavorable à l'adoption de tous les autres projets de résolution. Pour émettre Si le signataire n'est pas l'actionnaire (exemple :Administrateur légal, Tuteur, etc.) ildoit mentionner ses nom, 2°Estmembre de l'organe de gestion, d'administration ou de surveillance de cette société ou d'une personne qui tout autre vote, l'actionnaire doit faire choix d'un mandataire quiaccepte de voter dans le sens indiqué parle prénom etlaqualité en laquelle ilsigne le formulaire de vote. mandant". lacontrôle au sens de l'article L. 233-3 ; Leformulaire adressé pour une assemblée vaut pour les assemblées successives convoquées avec le même ordre du (4) POUVOIR ÀUNE PERSONNE DÉNOMMÉE 3°Est employé par cette société ou par une personne qui lacontrôle au sens de l'article L. 233-3; jour (article R225-77 alinéa 3du Code de Commerce). Article L.225-106 du Code de Commerce (extrait) : 4° Est contrôlé ou exerce l'une des fonctions mentionnées au 2° ou au 3° dans une personne ouune entité contrôlée Letexte des résolutions figure dans le dossier de convocation joint au présent formulaire (article R225-81du Code par son conjoint ou par le partenaire avec par une personne qui contrôlelasociété, au sens de l'article L. 233-3. "I-Un actionnaire peut se faire représenter par un autre actionnaire, entre le mandataire ou, le cas échéant, la de Commerce). Ne pas utiliserà lafois « Je vote par correspondance » et « Je donne pouvoir » (Article R225-81 lequel il aconclu un pacte civil de solidarité. Cette information est également délivrée lorsqu'il existe un lien familial Code de Commerce). La version française de ce document fait foi. personne pour le compte de laquelleilagit, et une personne physique placée dans l'une des situations énumérées Il peut en outre se faire représenter par toute autre personne physique ou morale de son choix : aux1° à 4°. (2) VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE 1°Lorsque les actions de lasociété sont admises aux négociations sur un marché réglementé ; Lorsqu'en cours de mandat, survient l'un des faits mentionnés aux alinéas précédents, le mandataire en informe sans Article L.225-107 du Code de Commerce (extrait) : 2°Lorsque les actions de lasociété sont admises aux négociations sur un système multilatéral de négociation qui délai son mandant.Adéfaut par ce dernier de confirmation expresse du mandat, celui-ci est caduc. "Tout actionnaire peut voter par correspondance, au moyen d'un formulaire dont les mentions sont fixées par décret se soumet aux dispositions législatives ou réglementaires visant à protéger les investisseurs contre les opérations La caducité du mandat est notifiée sans délai par le mandataire à lasociété. en Conseil d'Etat. Les dispositions contraires des statuts sont réputées non écrites. d'initiés, les manipulations de cours et ladiffusion de fausses informations dans les conditions prévues parle Lesconditions d'application du présent article sont précisées par décret en Conseild'Etat." Pour le calcul du quorum, iln'est tenu compte que des formulaires qui ont été reçus par lasociété avant laréunion règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, figurant sur une liste arrêtée parl'autorité dans des Article L.225-106-2 du Code de Commerce conditions fixées par son règlement général, et que les statuts le prévoient. de l'assemblée, dans les conditions de délais fixés par décret en Conseil d'Etat. II - Le mandat ainsi que, le cas échéant, sa révocation sont écrits et communiqués à lasociété. Les conditions "Toute personne qui procède à une sollicitation active de mandats, en proposant directement ou indirectement à un Lesformulaires ne donnant aucun sens de vote ou exprimant une abstention sont considérés comme des votes négatifs." d'application du présent alinéasont précisées par décret en Conseil d'Etat. ou plusieurs actionnaires, sous quelque forme et par quelque moyen que ce soit, de recevoir procuration pour les 㻌Si vous désirez voter par correspondance, vous devez obligatoirement noircir la case "jevote par correspondance" III -Avant chaque réunion de l'assemblée générale des actionnaires, le président du conseil d'administration ou le représenter à l'assemblée d'une société mentionnée aux troisième et quatrième alinéas de l'article L. 225-106,rend au recto. directoire, selon le cas, peut organiser la consultation des actionnaires mentionnésà l'article L.225-102 publique sa politique de vote. Dans ce cas, ilvous est demandé : de résolution présentés à l'assemblée. Elle permettre de désigner un ou plusieurs mandataires pour les représenter à l'assemblée générale conformément aux Elle peut également rendre publiques ses intentions de vote sur les projets •Pour les projets de résolutions proposés ou agréés par l'Organe de Direction : dispositions du présent article. exerce alors, pour toute procuration reçue sans instructions de vote, un vote conforme aux intentions de vote ainsi -soit de voter "oui"pour l'ensemble des résolutions en ne noircissant aucune case. Cette consultation est obligatoire lorsque, les statutsayant été modifiés en application de l'article L.225-23 ou de rendues publiques. -soit de voter "non" ou de vous "abstenir" (ce qui équivaut à voter "non") sur certaines ou sur toutes les résolutions l'article L.225-71, l'assemblée générale ordinaire doitnommer au conseil d'administration ou au conseil de Lesconditions d'application du présent article sont précisées par décret en Conseild'Etat." en noircissant individuellement les cases correspondantes. surveillance, selon le cas, un ou des salariés actionnaires ou membres des conseils de surveillance des fonds Article L. 225-106-3 du Code de Commerce •Pour les projets de résolutions non agréées parl'Organe de Direction, de voter résolution parrésolution en communs de placement d'entreprise détenant des actions de la société. Cette consultation est également obligatoire "Le tribunal de commerce dans le ressort duquel lasociété ason siège social peut, à lademande du mandant et noircissant lacase correspondant à votre choix. lorsque l'assemblée générale extraordinaire doit se prononcer sur une modification des statuts en application de pour une durée qui ne saurait excéder trois ans, priver le mandataire du droit de participer en cette qualité à toute En outre, pour le cas où des amendements aux résolutions présentées ou des résolutions nouvelles seraient déposées l'article L.225-23 ou de l'article L.225-71. Les clauses contraires aux dispositions des alinéas précédents sont assemblée de lasociété concernée en cas de non-respect de l'obligation d'information prévue aux troisième à lors de l'assemblée, ilvous est demandé d'opter entre 3solutions (pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale, réputées non écrites". septième alinéas de l'article L. 225-106-1 ou des dispositions de l'article L. 225-106-2.Le tribunal peut décider la abstention ou pouvoirà personne dénommée), en noircissant lacase correspondant à votre choix. Article L. 225-106-1 du Code de Commerce publication de cettedécision aux frais du mandataire. "Lorsque, dans les cas prévus aux troisième et quatrième alinéas du I de l'article L. 225-106, l'actionnaire se fait Le tribunal peut prononcer les mêmes sanctions à l'égard du mandataire sur demande delasociété en cas de non- représenter parune personne autre que son conjoint ou le partenaire avec lequel il aconclu un pacte civil de respect des dispositions de l'article L. 225-106-2." Si les informations contenues sur ce formulaire sont utilisées pour un fichier nominatif informatisé, elles sont soumises aux prescriptions de la loin°78-17du6janvier 1978 modifiée, en ce qui concerne notamment le droit d'accès et de rectification pouvant être exercé par l'intéressé auprès de son teneur de compte. FORM TERMS AND CONDITIONS (1) GENERAL INFORMATION (3) PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THEGENERAL MEETING civil union with, he or she is informed by the proxy ofany event enabling him or her to measure the risk that the This is the sole form pursuant to Article R 225-76 du Code de Commerce. Whichever option is used, the signatory Article L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extract) : latter pursue an interest other than his or hers. This information relates inparticular to the event that the proxy or, should write his/her exact name and addressincapital letters inthe space provided e.g.alegal guardian: ifthis "In the case of any power of representation given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the chairman of the general as the case may be, the person on behalf ofwhomitacts: information is already supplied, please verify and correct ifnecessary. meeting shall issue avote infavor of adoptingadraft resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of Directors or 1°Controls, within the meaningofarticle L.233-3, the company whose general meeting has to meet; If the signatory is alegal entity, the signatory should indicate his/her full name and the capacity in which he is entitledto the Management board, as the case may be, and a vote against adopting any other draft resolutions. To issue any other 2°Is member of the management board, administration or supervisory board of the company or aperson which sign on the legal entity's behalf. If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g. alegal guardian), please specify yourfull vote, the shareholder must appoint aproxy who agrees to vote in the manner indicated by his principal". controls itwithin the meaningofarticle L. 233-3; name and the capacity inwhich you are signing the proxy. The form sent forone meetingwill be validfor all 3°Is employed by the company or aperson which controls itwithin the meaningofarticle L. 233-3; meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (Article R225-77 alinéa 3du Code de Commerce). (4) PROXY TO AMENTIONED PERSON (INDIVIDUAL OR LEGAL ENTITY) 4°Is controlled orcarries out one ofthe functions mentioned with the 2° orthe 3° in aperson or anentity The text of the resolutions is inthe notification of the meeting which is sent with this proxy (Article R225-81duCode Article L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extract): de Commerce). Please donot use both "Ivotebypost" and "Ihereby appoint" (Article R225-81 du Code de controlled byaperson who controls the company, within the meaning ofarticle L. 233-3. "I-Ashareholder may be represented by another shareholder, by his or her spouse, or by his or her partner who This information is also delivered when afamily tie exists between the proxy or, as the case may be, the person Commerce). The French version of this document governs; The English translation is for convenience only. he orshe has entered into acivil unionwith. on behalf of whom itacts, and anatural person placed inone of the situations enumerated from1°to4°above. He orshe can also be represented by an individual orlegal entity ofhisorher choice : (2) POSTAL VOTING FORM When during the proxy, oneofthe events mentioned inthe preceding subparagraphs occurs, the proxy informs 1°When the shares are admitted to trading on aregulated market; Article L. 225-107 du Code de Commerce : without delay his constituent. Failing bythe latter to confirm explicitly the proxy, this one is null and void.The 2°When the shares are admitted to trading on amultilateral trading facility which is subject to the legislative termination ofthe proxy is notified without delay by the proxy to the company. "Ashareholder can votebypostbyusingapostal voting form determined byConseil d'Etat decree. Any other andregulatory provisions that protects investors against insider information, pricemanipulation, and The conditions ofapplication ofthis article are determined by aConseil d'Etatdecree." methods are deemed to be invalid. Only the forms received bythe Company before the Meeting, within the time limit and conditions determined by dissemination offalse information as provided bythe general regulation ofthe Autorité des marchés financiers Article L. 225-106-2 du Code de Commerce (French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority), included on alist issued bythe AMF subject to the conditions Conseil d'Etat decree, are valid to calculate the quorum. "Any person who proceeds to an active request ofproxy, while proposing directly orindirectly to one ormore provided by its general regulation, and stated inthe company memorandum and articlesofassociation. The forms giving no voting direction or indicating abstention are deemed to vote no." II -The proxy as well as its dismissal, as the case may be, must be written and made known to the company. A shareholders, under any form and by any means, to receive proxy to represent them at the general meeting of a 㻌If you wish to use the postal voting form, you have to shade the box on the front ofthe document : "Ivote by company mentioned inthe third and fourth subparagraphs ofthe article L. 225-106, shall release its voting Conseil d'Etat decree specifies the implementation ofthe present paragraph. post". In such event, please comply with the following instructions : policy. III -Before every general meeting, the chairman of the board of directors or the management board, as the case In this case, please comply with the following instructions: It can also release its voting intentions on the draft resolutions submitted to the general meeting. It exercises then, may be, may organise aconsultation with the shareholders mentioned inArticle L.225-102 to enable them to •For the resolutions proposed or agreed by the Board, you can : for any proxy received without voting instructions, avoteinconformity with the released voting intentions. appoint oneormore proxies to represent them at the meeting inaccordance with the provisionsofthis Article. -either vote "yes" for all the resolutions by leaving the boxes blank, The conditions ofapplication ofthis article are determined by aConseil d'Etatdecree." Suchaconsultation shall be obligatory where, following the amendment ofthe memorandum and articles of -or vote "no"or "abstention" (which is equivalent to vote "no") by shading boxes of your choice. Article L. 225-106-3 du Code de Commerce association pursuant to Article L.225-23 or Article L.225-71, the ordinary general meeting is required to appoint •For the resolutions not agreed bythe Board, you can vote resolution byresolution byshading the appropriate to the boardofdirectorsorthe supervisory board, as the case may be, one ormore shareholder employees or "The commercial court ofwhich the company'shead office falls under can, at the request ofthe constituent and boxes. members ofthe supervisory board of the company investment funds that holds company'sshares. Such a for aduration which cannot exceed three years, deprive the proxy of the right to take part in this capacity to any In caseofamendmentsornew resolutions during the shareholder meeting, you are requested to choose between consultation shall also be obligatory whereaspecial shareholders' meeting is required to take adecision onan general meeting ofthe relevant companyinthe eventofnon-compliance with mandatory information envisaged three possibilities (proxy to the chairman ofthe general meeting, abstention, orproxy toamentioned person amendment to the memorandum and articles of association pursuant to Article L.225-23 or Article L.225-71. Any from the third to seventh paragraphs ofarticle L. 225-106-1orwith the provisionsofarticle L. 225-106-2.The (individual or legal entity), by shading the appropriate box. clauses that conflict with the provisions ofthe preceding sub-paragraphs shall be deemed non-existent." court can decide the publication ofthis decision at the expenses ofthe proxy. Article L. 225-106-1 du Code de Commerce The court can impose the same sanctions towards the proxy on request ofthe company inthe event ofnon- "When,inthe events envisaged bythe third and fourth paragraphs ofthe article L. 225-106 I, the shareholder complianceofthe provisions ofthe article L. 225-106-2." is represented by aperson other than his orher spouse orhis orher partner who heorshe has entered into a If any information included inthis form is used foracomputer file, itis protected by the provisions of Law No78-17of January6,1978 modified, especially about rights of accessand alteration that can be exercised by interested parties nearby their custodian. La Sté Itesoft SA a publié ce contenu, le 19 mars 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.

