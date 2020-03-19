Itesoft : 19 Mars 2020 – Formulaire de vote de l'assemblée générale du 24 Avril 2020

Connexion
19/03/2020 | 17:06

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

du 24 avril 2020 à 15 H

Société Anonyme au capital de 368 029,68 €

ausiège social :Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470AIMARGUES

ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING

Public limited Company with a registered capital of 368,029.68 €

Siège Social / Registered Office : Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia

April 24th 2020 at 15 p.m.

30470 AIMARGUES

at registered office: Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470

AIMARGUES

330 265 323 R.C.S. NÎMES

Oui/ Non/No

Oui/ Non/No

3ÏTPMVUJPOTPSEJOBJSFTPSEJOBSZSFTPMVUJPOT

Yes Abst/Abs

Yes Abst/Abs

10

11

20 avril 2020

ITESOFT

Parc d'Andron - Le Séquoia - 30470 AIMARGUES

CONDITIONS D'UTILISATION DU FORMULAIRE

(1) GENERALITES

(3) POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE

solidarité,ilest informé par son mandataire

de tout fait lui permettant de mesurer le risque que ce dernier poursuive

Il s'agit d'un formulaire unique prévu par l'article R225-76du Code de Commerce. Quelle que soit l'optionchoisie, le

Article L. 225-106

du Code de Commerce (extrait) :

un intérêt autre que le sien.

signataire est prié d'inscrire

très exactement, dans la zone réservée à cet effet, ses nom (en majuscules), prénom usuel et

Cette information porte notamment sur le fait que le mandataire ou, le cas échéant, lapersonne pour le compte de

"Pour toute procuration d'un

actionnaire sans indication

de mandataire,

le président de l'assemblée générale

émet

adresse ;si ces indications

figurent déjà sur le formulaire, le signataire doit les vérifier et, éventuellement, les rectifier.

laquelle ilagit :

un vote favorable

à l'adoption de projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le conseil d'administration

ou le

Pour les personnes morales, le signataire

doit renseigner sesnom, prénom et qualité.

Contrôle, au sens de l'article L. 233-3,lasociété dont l'assemblée est appelée à se réunir ;

directoire,

selon le cas, et un vote défavorable à l'adoption de tous les autres projets de résolution. Pour émettre

Si le signataire n'est pas l'actionnaire

(exemple :Administrateur

légal, Tuteur, etc.)

ildoit mentionner ses nom,

Estmembre de l'organe de gestion, d'administration ou de surveillance de cette société ou d'une personne qui

tout autre vote, l'actionnaire

doit

faire choix d'un mandataire

quiaccepte

de voter dans le sens indiqué parle

prénom etlaqualité en laquelle ilsigne le formulaire de vote.

mandant".

lacontrôle au sens de l'article L. 233-3

;

Leformulaire

adressé pour une assemblée vaut pour les assemblées successives convoquées avec le même ordre du

(4) POUVOIR ÀUNE PERSONNE DÉNOMMÉE

Est employé par cette société ou par

une personne qui lacontrôle au sens de l'article L. 233-3;

jour (article

R225-77 alinéa 3du Code de Commerce).

Article L.225-106 du Code de Commerce (extrait) :

4° Est contrôlé

ou exerce l'une des fonctions mentionnées au 2° ou au 3° dans une personne

ouune entité contrôlée

Letexte des résolutions figure dans le dossier de convocation

joint

au présent formulaire (article R225-81du Code

par son conjoint ou par le partenaire avec

par une personne qui contrôlelasociété, au sens de l'article L. 233-3.

"I-Un actionnaire peut se faire représenter par un autre actionnaire,

entre le mandataire

ou, le cas échéant, la

de Commerce). Ne pas utiliserà lafois « Je vote par correspondance » et « Je donne pouvoir » (Article R225-81

lequel il aconclu un pacte civil de solidarité.

Cette information est également délivrée lorsqu'il

existe un lien familial

Code de Commerce). La version française de ce document fait foi.

personne pour le compte de laquelleilagit, et une personne physique placée dans l'une des situations énumérées

Il peut en outre se faire représenter par toute autre personne physique ou morale de son choix :

aux1° à 4°.

(2) VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE

Lorsque les actions de lasociété sont admises aux négociations

sur un marché réglementé ;

Lorsqu'en cours de mandat, survient l'un des faits mentionnés aux alinéas précédents, le mandataire en informe sans

Article L.225-107 du Code de Commerce (extrait)

:

Lorsque les actions de lasociété sont admises aux négociations

sur un système multilatéral de négociation

qui

délai son mandant.Adéfaut par ce dernier

de confirmation expresse du mandat, celui-ci est caduc.

"Tout actionnaire peut voter par correspondance, au moyen d'un formulaire dont les mentions sont fixées par décret

se soumet aux dispositions

législatives ou réglementaires visant à protéger les investisseurs contre les opérations

La caducité du mandat est notifiée sans délai

par le mandataire à lasociété.

en Conseil d'Etat. Les dispositions contraires des statuts sont réputées non écrites.

d'initiés, les manipulations

de cours

et ladiffusion de

fausses informations

dans les conditions prévues parle

Lesconditions d'application du présent article sont précisées par décret en Conseild'Etat."

Pour le calcul du quorum, iln'est tenu compte que des formulaires qui ont été reçus par lasociété avant laréunion

règlement

général

de l'Autorité des

marchés financiers, figurant

sur une

liste arrêtée parl'autorité

dans

des

Article L.225-106-2 du Code de Commerce

conditions

fixées par

son règlement général,

et que les statuts le prévoient.

de l'assemblée, dans les conditions de délais fixés par décret en Conseil d'Etat.

II - Le mandat

ainsi

que,

le cas échéant, sa révocation sont écrits et communiqués à lasociété. Les conditions

"Toute personne qui procède à une sollicitation active de mandats, en proposant directement ou indirectement à un

Lesformulaires ne donnant

aucun sens de vote ou exprimant une abstention sont considérés

comme des votes négatifs."

d'application du présent alinéasont précisées par décret en Conseil d'Etat.

ou plusieurs actionnaires, sous quelque forme et par quelque moyen que ce soit, de recevoir procuration pour les

Si vous désirez voter par correspondance, vous devez obligatoirement noircir la case "jevote par correspondance"

III -Avant chaque réunion de l'assemblée générale des actionnaires,

le président du conseil d'administration

ou le

représenter à l'assemblée d'une société mentionnée aux troisième et quatrième alinéas de l'article L. 225-106,rend

au recto.

directoire,

selon le cas, peut organiser la consultation des actionnaires

mentionnésà l'article L.225-102

publique sa politique de vote.

Dans ce cas, ilvous est demandé :

de résolution présentés à l'assemblée. Elle

permettre de désigner un ou plusieurs mandataires pour les représenter à l'assemblée

générale conformément

aux

Elle peut également rendre publiques

ses intentions

de vote sur les projets

Pour les projets de résolutions proposés ou agréés par l'Organe

de Direction :

dispositions du présent article.

exerce alors, pour toute procuration

reçue sans instructions de vote, un vote conforme aux intentions de vote ainsi

-soit de voter "oui"pour l'ensemble des résolutions en ne noircissant aucune case.

Cette consultation

est obligatoire lorsque,

les statutsayant été modifiés en application

de l'article L.225-23 ou de

rendues publiques.

-soit de voter "non"

ou de vous "abstenir" (ce qui équivaut à voter "non") sur certaines ou sur toutes les résolutions

l'article L.225-71,

l'assemblée générale

ordinaire doitnommer au

conseil d'administration ou au

conseil de

Lesconditions d'application du présent article sont précisées par décret en Conseild'Etat."

en noircissant individuellement les cases correspondantes.

surveillance, selon le cas, un ou

des salariés actionnaires ou

membres des conseils de surveillance des fonds

Article L. 225-106-3 du Code de Commerce

Pour les projets de résolutions non agréées parl'Organe

de Direction, de voter résolution parrésolution en

communs de placement d'entreprise détenant des actions de la société. Cette consultation est également obligatoire

"Le tribunal de commerce dans le ressort duquel lasociété ason siège social peut, à lademande du mandant et

noircissant lacase correspondant à votre choix.

lorsque l'assemblée générale

extraordinaire

doit se prononcer

sur une modification

des statuts en application de

pour une durée qui ne saurait excéder trois ans, priver le mandataire du droit de participer

en cette qualité à toute

En outre, pour le cas où des amendements aux résolutions présentées ou des résolutions nouvelles seraient déposées

l'article L.225-23

ou de l'article

L.225-71.

Les clauses contraires aux

dispositions

des alinéas précédents sont

assemblée de

lasociété concernée en cas de non-respect de l'obligation

d'information

prévue aux troisième à

lors de l'assemblée, ilvous est demandé d'opter entre 3solutions (pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale,

réputées non écrites".

septième alinéas de l'article L. 225-106-1 ou des dispositions de l'article L. 225-106-2.Le tribunal peut décider la

abstention ou pouvoirà personne dénommée), en noircissant lacase correspondant à votre choix.

Article L. 225-106-1

du Code de Commerce

publication

de cettedécision aux frais du mandataire.

"Lorsque, dans les cas prévus aux troisième

et quatrième alinéas du I de l'article L. 225-106, l'actionnaire se fait

Le tribunal

peut prononcer les mêmes sanctions à l'égard du mandataire sur demande delasociété en cas de non-

représenter parune personne autre que son conjoint ou le partenaire

avec lequel

il aconclu un pacte civil de

respect des dispositions de l'article L. 225-106-2."

Si les informations contenues sur ce formulaire sont utilisées pour un fichier nominatif informatisé, elles sont soumises aux prescriptions de la loi78-17du6janvier

1978

modifiée, en ce qui concerne notamment le droit d'accès et de rectification pouvant être exercé par l'intéressé auprès de son teneur de compte.

FORM TERMS AND CONDITIONS

(1) GENERAL INFORMATION

(3) PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THEGENERAL MEETING

civil union with, he or she is informed by the proxy ofany event enabling

him or her to measure the risk that the

This is the sole form

pursuant to Article

R 225-76 du Code de Commerce. Whichever

option is used, the signatory

Article L. 225-106

du Code de Commerce (extract)

:

latter pursue an interest other than his or hers. This information relates inparticular to the event that the proxy or,

should write his/her

exact name and addressincapital letters inthe space provided

e.g.alegal guardian: ifthis

"In the case of any power of representation given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the chairman of the general

as the case may be, the person on behalf ofwhomitacts:

information is already supplied, please verify and correct ifnecessary.

meeting shall issue avote infavor of adoptingadraft resolutions submitted or approved

by the Board of Directors or

Controls, within the meaningofarticle L.233-3, the company whose general meeting has to meet;

If the signatory is alegal entity, the signatory should indicate his/her

full name and the capacity in which he is entitledto

the Management

board, as the case may be, and a vote against adopting

any other draft resolutions. To issue any

other

Is member of the management board, administration or supervisory board of the company or aperson which

sign on the legal entity's behalf. If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g. alegal guardian), please specify yourfull

vote, the shareholder

must appoint aproxy who agrees to vote in the manner indicated by his principal".

controls itwithin the meaningofarticle L. 233-3;

name and the capacity inwhich you are signing the proxy.

The form sent forone

meetingwill be validfor all

Is employed

by the company or aperson which controls itwithin the meaningofarticle L. 233-3;

meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (Article

R225-77 alinéa 3du Code de Commerce).

(4) PROXY TO AMENTIONED PERSON (INDIVIDUAL OR LEGAL ENTITY)

Is controlled

orcarries out one

ofthe functions mentioned with the 2° orthe 3° in aperson or anentity

The text of the resolutions is inthe notification of the meeting which is sent with this proxy (Article R225-81duCode

Article L. 225-106

du Code de Commerce (extract):

de Commerce). Please donot use both

"Ivotebypost" and "Ihereby appoint" (Article R225-81 du Code de

controlled byaperson who controls the company, within the meaning ofarticle L. 233-3.

"I-Ashareholder may be represented by another shareholder, by his or her spouse, or by his or her partner who

This information is also delivered when afamily tie exists between the proxy or, as the case may be, the person

Commerce). The French version of this document governs; The English translation is for convenience only.

he orshe has entered into acivil unionwith.

on behalf of whom itacts, and anatural person placed inone of the situations enumerated fromtoabove.

He orshe can also be represented by an individual orlegal entity ofhisorher choice :

(2) POSTAL VOTING FORM

When during the proxy, oneofthe events mentioned inthe preceding

subparagraphs occurs, the proxy informs

When the shares are admitted to trading on aregulated market;

Article L. 225-107 du Code de Commerce :

without delay his constituent. Failing bythe latter to confirm explicitly

the proxy, this one is null and void.The

When

the shares are admitted to trading on amultilateral

trading

facility which

is subject to the legislative

termination

ofthe proxy is notified

without delay by the proxy to the company.

"Ashareholder can votebypostbyusingapostal voting form determined byConseil d'Etat decree. Any other

andregulatory

provisions

that

protects

investors

against

insider

information,

pricemanipulation,

and

The conditions

ofapplication ofthis article are determined by aConseil d'Etatdecree."

methods are deemed to be invalid.

Only the forms received bythe Company before the Meeting, within the time limit and conditions determined by

dissemination offalse information

as provided bythe general

regulation ofthe Autorité des marchés financiers

Article L. 225-106-2 du Code de Commerce

(French Financial

Markets

Regulatory Authority), included on alist issued bythe AMF subject to the conditions

Conseil d'Etat decree, are valid to calculate the quorum.

"Any person who proceeds to an active request ofproxy, while proposing directly orindirectly to one ormore

provided

by its general regulation, and stated inthe company memorandum and articlesofassociation.

The forms giving no voting direction or indicating abstention are deemed to vote no."

II -The proxy as well as its dismissal, as the case may be, must be written and made known to the company. A

shareholders, under any form and by any means, to receive proxy to represent them at the general meeting of a

If you wish to use the postal voting form, you have to shade the box on the front ofthe document : "Ivote by

company mentioned inthe third and

fourth subparagraphs ofthe article

L. 225-106, shall release its voting

Conseil d'Etat decree specifies the implementation ofthe present paragraph.

post". In such event, please comply with the following instructions :

policy.

III -Before every general meeting, the chairman of the board of directors or the management board, as the case

In this case, please comply with the following instructions:

It can also release its voting intentions on the draft resolutions submitted to the general meeting. It exercises then,

may be, may organise aconsultation with

the shareholders mentioned inArticle L.225-102 to enable them to

For the resolutions proposed or agreed by the Board, you can :

for any proxy received without voting instructions, avoteinconformity with the released voting intentions.

appoint oneormore proxies to represent them at the meeting inaccordance with the provisionsofthis Article.

-either vote "yes" for all the resolutions by leaving the boxes blank,

The conditions

ofapplication ofthis article are determined by aConseil d'Etatdecree."

Suchaconsultation shall be obligatory

where, following the amendment ofthe memorandum and

articles of

-or vote "no"or "abstention" (which is equivalent to vote "no") by shading boxes of your choice.

Article L. 225-106-3 du Code de Commerce

association pursuant to Article L.225-23 or Article L.225-71, the ordinary general meeting is required to appoint

For the resolutions not agreed bythe Board, you can vote resolution byresolution byshading the appropriate

to the boardofdirectorsorthe supervisory board, as the case may be, one ormore shareholder employees or

"The commercial court ofwhich the company'shead office falls under can, at the request ofthe constituent and

boxes.

members ofthe supervisory board

of the

company

investment

funds that holds

company'sshares. Such a

for aduration which cannot exceed three years, deprive the proxy of the right to take part in this capacity to any

In caseofamendmentsornew resolutions during the shareholder meeting, you are requested to choose between

consultation shall also be obligatory

whereaspecial shareholders' meeting is required to take adecision onan

general meeting ofthe relevant companyinthe eventofnon-compliance with mandatory information envisaged

three possibilities (proxy

to the chairman ofthe general meeting, abstention, orproxy toamentioned person

amendment to the memorandum and articles of association pursuant to Article L.225-23 or Article L.225-71.

Any

from the third

to seventh paragraphs

ofarticle

L. 225-106-1orwith

the provisionsofarticle L. 225-106-2.The

(individual or legal entity), by shading the appropriate box.

clauses that conflict

with the provisions ofthe preceding sub-paragraphs shall be deemed non-existent."

court can decide the publication ofthis decision

at the expenses ofthe proxy.

Article L. 225-106-1

du Code de Commerce

The court can impose the same sanctions towards the proxy on request ofthe company inthe event ofnon-

"When,inthe events envisaged bythe third

and fourth paragraphs

ofthe article L. 225-106 I, the shareholder

complianceofthe provisions ofthe article L. 225-106-2."

is represented by aperson other than his orher spouse orhis orher partner who heorshe has entered into a

If any information included inthis form is used foracomputer file, itis

protected by the provisions of Law No78-17of January6,1978 modified,

especially about rights of accessand alteration that can be exercised by interested parties nearby their custodian.

La Sté Itesoft SA a publié ce contenu, le 19 mars 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le19 mars 2020 16:05:05 UTC.

