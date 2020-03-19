Itesoft : 19 Mars 2020 – Formulaire de vote de l'assemblée générale du 24 Avril 2020

|
(1) GENERALITES
(3) POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE
solidarité,ilest informé par son mandataire
de tout fait lui permettant de mesurer le risque que ce dernier poursuive
Il s'agit d'un formulaire unique prévu par l'article R225-76du Code de Commerce. Quelle que soit l'optionchoisie, le
Article L. 225-106
du Code de Commerce (extrait) :
un intérêt autre que le sien.
signataire est prié d'inscrire
très exactement, dans la zone réservée à cet effet, ses nom (en majuscules), prénom usuel et
|
Cette information porte notamment sur le fait que le mandataire ou, le cas échéant, lapersonne pour le compte de
"Pour toute procuration d'un
actionnaire sans indication
de mandataire,
le président de l'assemblée générale
émet
adresse ;si ces indications
figurent déjà sur le formulaire, le signataire doit les vérifier et, éventuellement, les rectifier.
un vote favorable
à l'adoption de projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le conseil d'administration
Pour les personnes morales, le signataire
doit renseigner sesnom, prénom et qualité.
Si le signataire n'est pas l'actionnaire
(exemple :Administrateur
légal, Tuteur, etc.)
ildoit mentionner ses nom,
|
faire choix d'un mandataire
quiaccepte
de voter dans le sens indiqué parle
|
(4) POUVOIR ÀUNE PERSONNE DÉNOMMÉE
|
Article L.225-106 du Code de Commerce (extrait) :
|
|
(2) VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE
Article L.225-107 du Code de Commerce (extrait)
"Tout actionnaire peut voter par correspondance, au moyen d'un formulaire dont les mentions sont fixées par décret
général
|
Lesformulaires ne donnant
aucun sens de vote ou exprimant une abstention sont considérés
comme des votes négatifs."
㻌Si vous désirez voter par correspondance, vous devez obligatoirement noircir la case "jevote par correspondance"
|
au recto.
publique sa politique de vote.
de résolution présentés à l'assemblée. Elle
|
en noircissant individuellement les cases correspondantes.
|
|
|
respect des dispositions de l'article L. 225-106-2."
FORM TERMS AND CONDITIONS
(1) GENERAL INFORMATION
civil union with, he or she is informed by the proxy ofany event enabling
This is the sole form
latter pursue an interest other than his or hers. This information relates inparticular to the event that the proxy or,
should write his/her
exact name and addressincapital letters inthe space provided
e.g.alegal guardian: ifthis
"In the case of any power of representation given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the chairman of the general
as the case may be, the person on behalf ofwhomitacts:
|
|
meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (Article
de Commerce). Please donot use both
|
When during the proxy, oneofthe events mentioned inthe preceding
without delay his constituent. Failing bythe latter to confirm explicitly
termination
dissemination offalse information
Conseil d'Etat decree, are valid to calculate the quorum.
Conseil d'Etat decree specifies the implementation ofthe present paragraph.
policy.
In this case, please comply with the following instructions:
|
|
|
If any information included inthis form is used foracomputer file, itis
|
protected by the provisions of Law No78-17of January6,1978 modified,
|
especially about rights of accessand alteration that can be exercised by interested parties nearby their custodian.
|
|
|