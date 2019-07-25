Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Jacquet Metal Service    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METAL SERVICE

(JCQ)
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurRecommandations des analystes

Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 avril 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
25/07/2019 | 10:10

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de

l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote

Dateexerçables en Assemblée composant le capital

générale

30 avril 2019

24 028 438

33 781 523

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 781 523 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 369 847 droits de vote correspondant aux 369 847 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

April 30th, 2019

24 028 438

33 781 523

A total number of 33 781 523 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 369 847 voting rights attached to the 369 847 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

La Sté Jacquet Metal Service SA a publié ce contenu, le 25 juillet 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le25 juillet 2019 08:09:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur JACQUET METAL SERVICE
10:36EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, STMicroelectronics, Valeo, Worldline, Tesla, Fa..
10:10JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 juin 2019
PU
10:10JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 mai 2019
PU
10:10JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 avril 2019
PU
09:39JACQUET METAL SERVICE : signe un contrat de cession d’Abraservice avec SSAB
AO
09:20JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Communiqué de presse
PU
08:25JACQUET METAL : accord conclu pour la cession d'Abraservice
CF
02/07JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Détachement de dividende final
FA
28/06JACQUET METAL SERVICE : Communiqué de presse
PU
28/06JACQUET METAL : offre reçue pour Abraservice
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 1 828 M
EBIT 2019 77,5 M
Résultat net 2019 46,0 M
Dette 2019 194 M
Rendement 2019 4,23%
PER 2019 8,58x
PER 2020 7,22x
VE / CA2019 0,32x
VE / CA2020 0,30x
Capitalisation 392 M
Graphique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Durée : Période :
Jacquet Metal Service : Graphique analyse technique Jacquet Metal Service | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JACQUET METAL SERVICE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,33  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,56  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,66%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Jacques Leconte Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JACQUET METAL SERVICE6.70%436
VALE1.49%69 058
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-3.69%20 454
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED109.55%18 747
ARCELORMITTAL-13.57%17 636
NUCOR9.21%17 153
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group
Audience certifiée par