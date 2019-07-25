Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 juin 2019

Dateexerçables en Assemblée composant le capital

générale

30 juin 2019 24 028 438 33 781 573

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 781 573 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 368 636 droits de vote correspondant aux 368 636 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

June 30th, 2019 24 028 438 33 781 573

A total number of 33 781 573 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 368 636 voting rights attached to the 368 636 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.