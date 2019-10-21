Connexion
Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 30 septembre 2019

0
21/10/2019 | 13:05

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de

l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote

Dateexerçables en Assemblée composant le capital

générale

30 septembre 2019

24 028 438

33 781 395

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 781 395 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 376 619 droits de vote correspondant aux 376 619 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

September 30th, 2019

24 028 438

33 781 395

A total number of 33 781 395 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 376 619 voting rights attached to the 376 619 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

La Sté Jacquet Metal Service SA a publié ce contenu, le 21 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le21 octobre 2019 11:04:05 UTC.

