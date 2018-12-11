Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 août 2018

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date Nombre d'actions composant le capital Nombre de droits de vote exerçables en Assemblée générale 31 août 2018 24 028 438 33 778 266

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 778 266 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 334 499 droits de vote correspondant aux 334 499 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General

Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des

Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting 31 August 2018 24 028 438 33 778 266

A total number of 33 778 266 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 334 499 voting rights attached to the 334 499 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.