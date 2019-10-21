Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 août 2019

Dateexerçables en Assemblée composant le capital

générale

31 août 2019 24 028 438 33 781 395

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 781 395 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 371 851 droits de vote correspondant aux 371 851 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

August 31st, 2019 24 028 438 33 781 395

A total number of 33 781 395 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 371 851 voting rights attached to the 371 851 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.