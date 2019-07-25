Jacquet Metal Service : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 mai 2019

Dateexerçables en Assemblée composant le capital

générale

31 mai 2019 24 028 438 33 781 523

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 24 028 438 actions s'élève à 33 781 523 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 374 448 droits de vote correspondant aux 374 448 actions détenues par JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

DateTotal number of sharesexercisable at Shareholders' meeting

May 31th, 2019 24 028 438 33 781 523

A total number of 33 781 523 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 374 448 voting rights attached to the 374 448 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.